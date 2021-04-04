HS Järvenpää Today in Järvenpää it is raining and raining, the afternoon temperature drops from yesterday to three degrees

In the afternoon Clearly colder weather is expected at Järvenpää than yesterday.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute predicts that at three o’clock the temperature will be three degrees Celsius, compared to eleven degrees yesterday at the same time. Due to wind or humidity, the temperature feels clearly cooler. The highest temperature of the day is 12 degrees and the lowest 2 degrees, the weather forecast estimates.

The wind is gentle.

The chance of rain is moderate all evening until evening. In the morning from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., the probability of precipitation averages 93 percent, in the afternoon between 12 and 5 p.m., and in the evening between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., 45 percent.

See the rain radar image for more information on rainfall.

The text has been produced programmatically on the basis of data from the Finnish Meteorological Institute.