HS Järvenpää | There was a cheekless “capsule hotel” for dogs in the yard of the auto market

In front of the Järvenpääläinen car market, there is a dog park with air conditioning and heating in winter.

Järvenpääläinen An unusual structure stands in the yard of K-Citymarket.

It is a bit like a capsule hotel with three rooms of the same size. The roof is decorated with a cabin with a window, from which a dog sculpture peeks out.

This is perhaps the most luxurious and special dog park in the Helsinki region.

“In summer there is air conditioning for dogs and heating in winter. The sleeping mats are tatami mats,” says the shopkeeper Markku Hautala.

To kill bugs at night, the Park has photodisinfection lights on. They remove microbes from the booths with a blue LED light.

According to Hautala, the booths are still cleaned daily by store employees.

“We wanted to think about dog people in a way that is not commercial, but would make everyday life easier.”

The park doors are equipped with a lock. You can get a key for the lock against a deposit of one euro from the staff.

The park has been in place for about two years.

Officially the named structure is the Hachiko dog park.

The dog sculpture looking out of the building’s window depicts Hachiko, a Japanese Akita inu breed.

According to a true story, this dog, which became a symbol of loyalty, always waited for its master in Tokyo at the Shibuya train station at the end of the master’s working day.

Even after the owner died, the dog returned to the train station to wait for nine years.

The Hachiko dog, which became a symbol of loyalty, got its own statue at Tokyo’s Shibuya station.

Japanese aesthetic koiraparkki continues the Japan theme of Järvenpää’s K-Citymarket.

In 2016, a fully functioning sushi factory was established in the market, where sushi robots imported from Japan shape rice balls from Japanese rice. Hautala describes the sushi in his shop as “authentic Japanese sushi”.

There is also a Japanese garden at the entrance to the store’s parking garage.

“It started to annoy me when people said about sushi that ‘this is not really Japanese,’ so I decided to put a Japanese garden in front of the basement.”

They built and designed the dog park Henrik Helpiö mixed Jan Vaaka. It helped with woodwork Risto Ruohonen.

