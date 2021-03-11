HS Järvenpää The woman quickly drank six tentacles and sat behind the wheel – Argued in court that she did not know the state of two per cent of drunkenness

A drunk woman crashes into two cars and a lamppost. At the time of the act, the woman was drunk two per mille.

Drunk had been a 70-year-old woman knocked two cars in Midtsälä’s Lidl car park in February last year.

The events began one Sunday when a woman drank five to six tentacles at a fast pace. The woman told the court that she decided to go to the store after that, as she did not yet feel the effect of the drinks.

The plan was to pick up a few more tentacles so he could sleep better in the evening and be able to work again on Monday afternoon.

The woman said she had suffered from sleep difficulties and anxiety caused by prolonged exhaustion and stress.

Woman drove quietly on small roads towards the trade.

Suddenly he felt a stumble that he thought was due to a car tire crashing into the pavement. In reality, the car had collided with a lamppost.

The journey continued.

Lidlin upon arrival in the yard, the woman tried to park her car.

However, this did not become anything. The car crashed towards Lidl’s wall.

Nevertheless, the woman tried to continue parking and set off to drive towards the parking lot.

While trying to park, a woman knocked on two cars around her car. Eventually, an unknown man interrupted the situation by taking the car keys from the woman.

At the time of the act, the woman had been drunk for about two per mille.

District Court sentenced the woman to one hundred daily fines for aggravated drunk driving and aggravated endangerment of road safety. In addition, he will have to compensate for the damage caused by the crash.

The district court held that the woman’s prolonged fatigue and stress were likely to impair her judgment in the situation. According to the district court, imprisonment would be unreasonable for a woman and would contribute to the deterioration of her mental state.

Mitigating factors included a woman’s first age and old age.

Helsinki however, the Court of Appeal arrived at a different solution and intensified the sentence.

The Court of Appeal sentenced the woman to 70 days probation and a 30-day fine.

According to established penal practice, aggravated drink-driving is punishable by 60 to 80 days in prison. According to the Court of Appeal, the possible deterioration of a woman’s mental condition cannot be considered an obstacle to imprisonment.