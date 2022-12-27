HS Järvenpää | The series of thefts was solved: The dog patrol caught the two men from the Haarajoki train station

In the van used by the men, among other things, tools, electric cables and power tools were found, which are suspected to have been embezzled.

27.12. 16:28

Police suspects that two men went around thieves in the warehouses in Järvenpää in December. The men are suspected of traveling in a stolen van, which was later found abandoned by the police.

The East Uusimaa police informed about the case on Tuesday. The two had apparently driven around in several different destinations with the van they had stolen. The thieves were caught when the police dog patrol caught up with them after the last target at the Haarajoki train station.

Suspects the van he had previously hijacked from Satakunnkatu was found abandoned nearby. Among other things, tools, electric cables and power tools were found in the car, which are suspected to have been embezzled.

The events take place on the slopes of mid-December in Isokytö, Järvenpää. The two ended up arrested in Hyvinkää police prison. They are suspected of, among other things, theft of a motor vehicle.

The Itä-Uusimaa police say that the preliminary investigation of the case is nearing its end, after which it will be transferred to the prosecutor for consideration of charges.