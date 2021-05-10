HS Järvenpää The noise of the wood chipper and the rattlesnake harassed the neighbor – Authorities set out to investigate how much woodwork is actually being done on the site

In Järvenpää, a resident became irritated by his neighbor’s woodwork, complaining about the work to the authorities.

In Järvenpää the resident became irritated by his neighbor’s woodwork, complaining about the work to the Central Uusimaa Environment Center. According to the resident, the work caused noise nuisance.

According to the appellant, the neighbor had worked on his detached house plot in the spring and spring of last year with a log saw and a wood chipper, when the trunks had been chopped into tree trunks imported from elsewhere. According to the appellant, the work had caused him noise nuisance.

Later, according to the appellant, the neighbor had caused noise nuisance by cutting and grinding the boards with a circular saw and grinding metal goods. According to the appellant, the neighbor used his equipment outdoors near the border between the appellant and the neighbor.

Central Uusimaa the Environment Agency initiated an investigation into the matter and asked the appellant for a more detailed explanation of what had happened. The appellant was also asked to keep a diary of possible noise nuisances in the future.

However, the appellant did not provide a more detailed explanation or a noise log by the deadline.

Towards the end of last year, the Environment Agency carried out an inspection of the property that was the subject of the noise complaint.

The inspection revealed that firewood was manufactured and produced for own use. According to the inspection report, a total of eight to ten cubic meters of firewood had been made, which is the normal amount for the annual consumption of the property.

The audit also revealed that the total time required for the production of firewood is a maximum of 20 hours per year, and for 2020, firewood work had been carried out.

In the property in addition, last year wooden fence elements were made about 25 meters for own use, and a small amount of hobby-related wood and metal work was done. Such hobby work and work equated to renovating one’s own home were reported to be sporadic in nature and had taken up to 20 hours in 2020.

In addition, in 2020, a bucket of a mini excavator was repaired on the site as an individual case, where a rattan was used for a short time.

According to the information obtained during the inspection, the work had been carried out during the day and was not carried out early in the morning or late in the evening.

Tuesday The Central Uusimaa Environment Board, which will meet on 11 May, will discuss the matter at its meeting. If the draft agenda is met, the Environment Committee considers that a noise complaint does not require action by the Environmental Protection Authority.

Also read: The health inspector went to see who smokes e-tobacco in an apartment building without permission – As a result, an exceptional penalty payment was imposed on the resident