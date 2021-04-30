HS Järvenpää The man who broke into the apartment waved a machete in Järvenpää – The cycle of violence began when the mother of the family acquired a shotgun to take revenge on the intruder

The man raged in a lakeside apartment building with a machete and a baseball bat. He was later shot with a shotgun.

In September 2019 Violent demonstrations took place in the center of Järvenpää. A man in his thirties broke into a condominium at night, raged with machete, and beat those in the apartment with a baseball bat.

The nocturnal incident began a cycle of revenge, from which long sentences were eventually handed down.

Proceedings originated on September 5, 2019, when a 19-year-old woman was staying overnight at her boyfriend’s apartment.

He heard in the hallway at night how a man was making threats against the woman’s mother on the phone. The woman opened the door, forcing the man to break in.

The woman called her mother to the scene to find out about the situation, but the result was violent chaos.

In the intruded man beat everyone in the apartment with, among other things, strangling and punching. The mother struck back with a baseball bat and a fruit knife, but the intruding man was protected with a pistol. The man eventually took possession of the baseball bat and began hitting those in the apartment.

The struggle spread for a moment into the stairwell. When the intruder remained on the side of the hallway, those in the apartment closed the door. Then the man fetched a machete knife and a dumbbell. The man tried to break into the apartment again, hitting the door with a weight and swinging the hole with a knife.

The situation ended when mother and daughter sprayed pepper spray on the man.

This after the intruder was set a trap. Nine days after the turmoil, a man was invited to the same house to meet a woman.

When the man arrived at the agreed time, the mother who had participated in the previous tangle with a shotgun was hiding. Mom shot towards the man who ran away.

This was followed by a brief chase where the mother shot with a shotgun. The man managed to escape.

Several neighbors monitored the situation from their windows and balconies and alerted for help.

According to neighbors, the mother and daughter jumped into the car waiting on the spot and disappeared from the crime scene. The driver was the daughter’s boyfriend, in whose apartment the original struggle took place.

Events was cleared in the Eastern Uusimaa District Court in January 2020. According to the mother, the intention was not to hit the man, only to intimidate him. However, the district court did not find this credible.

Evidence from the district court shows that immediately after the events of early September, the mother has begun to acquire a gun.

Several neighbors who followed the shooting say they saw how the gun was aimed horizontally at the man.

District Court looked at the mother ie Carita Lundbergin attempted murder and firearms offenses. He was sentenced to seven years in prison.

By law, a daughter Lenita Lundberg and her boyfriend Oskari Timonen guilty of aiding and abetting the assassination attempt. Lenita Lundberg was sentenced to two years and six months in prison. Timonen, on the other hand, was sentenced to four years in prison.

Intruded into the apartment Ahmed Abdi was convicted of, among other things, aggravated assault and aggravated violation of domestic peace. Given his previous crimes and the fact that he had been released on parole shortly before the time of the offense, the district court sentenced him to two years and six months in prison.

All four expressed their dissatisfaction with their verdicts, and the case progressed to the Helsinki Court of Appeal.

Court of Appeal in its judgment of 29 April, agreed with the view of the Eastern Uusimaa District Court: Carita Lundberg’s intention was to kill Abdi.

“Carita Lundberg has undoubtedly posed a danger not only to Abd but also to others in the area when he fired several shots with his shotgun in the area surrounded by apartment buildings in the evening before nine o’clock.”

The Court of Appeal ruled that all judgments handed down by the District Court remain.

It remained unclear where the disagreements that led to the violence had originated.