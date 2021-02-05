HS Järvenpää The health inspector went to see who smokes e-tobacco in an apartment building without permission – As a result, an exceptional penalty payment was imposed on the resident

According to the Deputy General Counsel of the Real Estate Association, the imposition of a penalty payment to comply with the ban on balcony smoking is very rare.

5.2. 16:09 | Updated 5.2. 16:33

Central Uusimaa the environment center imposed a penalty payment on the balcony smoker if he or she does not stop smoking on the balcony despite the housing association’s ban.

In September last year, the Environment Center received a notification by telephone that the balcony of one of the apartments in an apartment building company located in Järvenpää is being smoked repeatedly.

Based on a visual observation of an inspection he conducted in November, the health inspector found that there was a person smoking in the apartment that was the subject of the report.

The smoker on the balcony replied in his reply that he had not smoked nicotine-containing cigarettes on the balcony but e-tobacco. The Environment Agency responded that the ban on balcony smoking also applies to e-tobacco.

The Environment Agency imposed a penalty payment if the resident no longer complies with the ban on balcony smoking.

Real Estate Association Deputy General Counsel Kristel Pynnönen says imposing a penalty payment to comply with the ban on balcony smoking is very rare.

“The Tobacco Act has been criticized for making it difficult to enforce the law. The authority rarely has enough resources to visit on site to see if smoking is on the balcony, ”says Pynnönen.

When the Tobacco Act came into force, it was initially unclear whether the ban on smoking on the balcony also applied to e-smoking.

“The law states that the ban on smoking in the living space of a residential apartment does not apply to the use of e-cigarettes. If the balcony were to be regarded as a living space, the ban would therefore not apply to electric smoking. However, the balcony has not been interpreted as a living space. ”