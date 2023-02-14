HS Järvenpää | The first hydrogen filling station in the Helsinki region will be opened in Järvenpää

A company called P2X Solutions is building a hydrogen filling station on Pohjoisväylä near Valtatie 4 in Järvenpää.

The hydrogen refueling station will be built on Pohjoisväylä on the neighboring plot of the Vantaa Energia production plant, next to the southern exit of the Lahti motorway. The station is scheduled to be commissioned in the fall of 2024.

At the end of 2022, the Energy Agency tendered support for the construction of infrastructure for alternative fuels and granted P2X Solutions’ Järvenpää filling station a subsidy of 790,000 euros.

with P2X Solutions Finland’s first hydrogen refueling station is also under construction in connection with the company’s Harjavalta green hydrogen production facility. Hydrogen needs a functioning distribution infrastructure to become an attractive fuel.

“The Järvenpää refueling station is a significant step forward for the start of hydrogen-powered transport in Finland, as the station is the first of its kind in the heavily trafficked Helsinki region”, says the CEO of P2X Solutions Oy Sensitive Plit in the bulletin.

P2X Solutions says that it plans to build a network of hydrogen filling stations in Finland in the next few years.

Hydrogen is well suited as a fuel for long-distance heavy transport and also for local, energy-intensive transport, such as the use of forklifts. Hydrogen-powered vans, taxis, buses and cars are already in use in Europe.