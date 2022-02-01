HS Järvenpää The Finnish singer’s gig caused such a severe traffic chaos in the autumn in Järvenpää that ways are still being sought in the detached house area to prevent a recurrence.

The road leading to Järinopää’s Aino Areena was heavily congested in the autumn when the concert audience arrived. The city of Järvenpää is considering how traffic arrangements could be improved.

Järvenpää Residents around Aino Areena are shocked that the streets near the arena are badly blocked when there are big gigs in the arena.

The operations of the Riding Center Aino, located in Ainola, Järvenpää, expanded last October, when 3,200 spectators, the Aino Areena venue, were completed.

Exceptional circumstances have limited the organization of events at Aino Areena, but there have been a few concerts in the arena since the start of operations.

Aino Areena is in the middle of the Lepola detached house area and right next to it is populated. Not all residents of Lepola are enthusiastic about the outcome of the arena in the area.

“The concert arena, which opened in the autumn, came as a complete surprise to the neighbors. This is due to the fact that the extension of the equestrian center was marketed as a floorball hall and the change of formula referred to a multi-purpose arena ”, Marjut Vercellotti says.

Those who attended Lauri Tähkä’s concert at Aino Areena also used the light traffic route.

He and his family live in Lepola, about a hundred meters from the arena.

Vercellotti states that the residents of Lepola suffered from noise and traffic disturbances during the autumn.

“Noise from concerts at night is a big problem. Concerts have often continued into the morning hours, ”says Vercellotti.

According to Vercellott, the traffic disruptions are due to the lack of access routes to the arena.

“The problem is that the arena is built on a site that only takes a small road. Most spectators come to the arena in their own car, as there is little public transport nearby. The traffic of those coming to the concert causes a lot of noise and disturbance. ”

Vercellotti says it will be held in mid-November Lauri Tähkän the concert caused severe traffic jams.

“The concert had about 1,500 spectators. Before the concert, there was traffic chaos on the roads near the arena, the roads were completely blocked. The cars were driving along the opposite lane and on a light traffic lane. ”

Vercellotti says residents have asked the city of Järvenpää to address the problems. The residents of Lepola are setting up a residents’ association to solve the problems.

“The city of Järvenpää did not think at the planning stage what kind of noise and traffic the Arena will cause.”

Järvenpää Urban Development Director Harri Palviainen says the city has received feedback from residents in the area about traffic and noise problems. Palviainen says that the city has started a discussion with the representatives of the arena and the residents of the area about how the problems could be solved.

“Among other things, we have taken sound measurements and investigated traffic issues in the area. We have also outlined options for resolving arena traffic control issues. If a new road were built to the arena, it would be a longer process, ”says Palviainen.

Aino Arena business director Antti Lehto admits that traffic was badly congested at Lauri Tähkä ‘s concert.

“This concert has been the only event that has been congested. To streamline the entry of traffic into the arena, after the concert we organized more crowds at the reception to take the parking fee. There are two roads leading to the arena. We have diverted traffic to through traffic, ie we reach and leave the arena on a different road, ”says Lehto.

Lehto thinks Aino Areena has good public connections.

“Ainola station is about 600 meters away. In addition, bus transport has been arranged from the concerts to Helsinki and Hyvinkää. Buses run around the surrounding areas, such as Korso, Kerava, Tikkurila and Jokela. We have tried to invest in bus transport to make it as easy as possible for everyone to leave the arena. ”

Lehto says that the arena also made noise measurements during the concerts, according to the measurements, the noise limits according to the permit were not exceeded.

“It’s really important to us that the problems are resolved. We have been involved in opening a discussion with the city and local residents, ”says Lehto.

Aino Areena will hold a discussion on the problems on Tuesday, February 1, at 6 pm at the Arena. A representative of the city of Järvenpää is also present.