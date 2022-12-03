HS Järvenpää | The father maniacally chases the chain’s hats – The children follow the growing pile of hats in confusion

Janne Niskanen’s goal is to collect all Alepa beanies by the end of the year.

One or two a week ago Järvenpääläinen Janne Niskanen was on his way to play frisbee golf. On the way to the track, Niskanen decided to drop by Kuulakuja Alepa in Vantaa’s Länsimäki. The short beep was a turning point.

“I saw an Alepa beanie there that read Kuulis. I got excited and immediately bought two as playing caps”, says Niskanen.

Later, at Tapaninvainio’s Alepa, it occurred to Niskanen that there might be beanies there as well. However, the beanies had run out, so he drove to Tapanila. Three beanies with the Mosa text came along.

The situation quickly escalated, and now a couple of weeks later, Niskanen’s home is already decorated with more than 50 Alepa beanies. There are a total of 99 stores selling city bags.

“My purpose is to collect them all.”

Janne Niskanen's sons Niilas and Tiitus don't need to be nervous if they can't find their own beanie in the morning rush, because there are plenty of spare beanies available.

The first ones Alepa’s Kortteli beanies went on sale in November 2021. HOK-Elanto’s communications manager Anniina Kortelan according to the beanies were sold out under the unit of time. This winter, beanies were brought to sale in all Aleppo in the capital region and surrounding municipalities.

Niskanen’s goal is to have all 99 beanies by the end of the year. Collecting doesn’t come cheap, because one beanie costs five euros.

“I calculated that probably around 600 euros will go into these. I’ve bought several pieces of some beanies in case I have to trade them in.”

There have also been Alepa umbrellas with the names of the neighborhoods on offer, but they have not made Niskas excited.

“But if Alepa caps go on sale in the summer, then you have to collect them.”

However, Niskanen is not particularly loyal to Alepa, and could also collect advertising hats from another store. In the direction of Lidl, he has already suggested doing something like that.

“I already called a friend who works at Lidl and suggested that they could make their own beanie.”

Janne Niskanen collects different headgear. In addition to Alepa beanies, there are around 150 different hats at home. The collections also include sunglasses.

My neck collecting is not only limited to beanies, but he collects all kinds of interesting headwear. At home you can find, for example, a stetson, a dinosaur hat and a cycling cap.

If Niskanen sees an interesting headdress, he might buy it directly from someone else’s head.

“A while ago I noticed that the customer standing in front had a nice Abloy beanie. I asked him if he would like to sell it to me. He then gave it to me for free.”

In the summer, in addition to the beanie, the head was left behind. Fortunately, it’s only a mannequin.

“I saw a nice raspberry beanie on a mannequin’s head and decided that I would buy a beanie with a head.”

My neck the wife is used to the collecting hobby, but the family’s 4- and 6-year-old children are sometimes puzzled by the hobby.

“When I bought that Abloy beanie, the children asked, “Dad, you already have so many hats, why are you picking them up?”

Niskas does not have a clear answer to that.

“I’m a hat freak and I have around 150 different hats at home. I’ve always been someone who wants other people to have fun. I think this is a fun trick.”