HS Järvenpää The corona crisis brought a big migration gain to the neighboring municipalities of the Helsinki Metropolitan Area – As telework continues, migration is accelerating, says researcher

The frame municipalities, ie the so-called Hot Municipalities, received a migration gain of about 2,200 from within the country and about 800 from abroad in 2020.

The metropolitan area the population growth of the so-called Hot Municipalities around was strong last year.

The hot municipalities received a migration gain of about 2,200 from within the country and about 800 from abroad in 2020.

Growth was 1,176 more than the average in 2015–2019.

Hot-area the population has not grown as much in the 2010s in any year as last year.

Kuuma municipalities include Hyvinkää, Järvenpää, Kirkkonummi, Kerava, Mäntsälä, Nurmijärvi, Pornainen, Sipoo, Tuusula and Vihti. A total of 328,000 people lived in the municipalities at the end of January this year.

All municipalities except Mäntsälä and Vihti received a migration gain last year. The migration loss was 14 in Mäntsälä and 19 in Vihti.

The migration gain consisted especially of young adults aged 25–34 years. Much was moved to the municipalities from the Helsinki metropolitan area last year. The region received the most migration gains from Vantaa (+1748), Espoo (+1 106) and Helsinki (+902).

The region suffered a significant migration loss only in the Tampere (-265), Lahti (-190), Turku (-144) and Hämeenlinna (-123) regions.

When looking at population growth, Järvenpää, Nurmijärvi, Sipoo and Kirkkonummi from the municipalities of Kuuma reached the increase of more than 500 people.

Coronavirus caused by the state of emergency last year, people moved to telecommuting last spring. With normalized conditions, more telework is likely to be done than before exceptional circumstances.

Regional and Demographic Researcher Timo Aro estimates that the increase in teleworking will also increase the population of Kuuma municipalities in the coming years.

“Many people living in Kuuma municipality have had a physical job in the Helsinki metropolitan area. In teleworking, a longer commute to the Helsinki metropolitan area is eliminated, and this increases the attractiveness of Kuuma municipalities as a place to live, ”says Aro.

The population of hot municipalities grew strongly in the early 2000s until the 2008 financial crisis. At that time, the municipalities were not prepared for growth. Housing production was not diversified enough, and the creation of services for a growing population took a long time.

Now, in Aro’s opinion, Kuuma municipalities are better prepared for it if the population growth continues to be strong in the coming years.

“Kuuma municipalities have now been able to diversify their housing offer, offering both apartment buildings and detached houses. Services and infrastructure will also be able to respond if population growth continues to be strong. ”

Also read: The Nurmijärvi phenomenon subsided, and now foreign language migrants are growing Helsinki’s frame municipalities – “A shocking observation”, says the migration researcher