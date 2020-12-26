No Result
HS Järvenpää The afternoon temperature drops from yesterday to three degrees Celsius in Järvenpää, the chance of rain is low

December 26, 2020
Järvenpää|HS Järvenpää

In the afternoon Cooler weather is expected at Järvenpää than yesterday.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute predicts that at three o’clock the temperature will be -3 degrees Celsius, compared to one degree yesterday at the same time. Due to wind or humidity, the temperature feels cooler. The highest temperature of the day is 1 degree and the lowest -3 degrees, estimates the weather forecast from seven in the morning.

In the morning from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., the probability of precipitation averages 12 percent, in the afternoon between 12 and 5 p.m.

See the rain radar image for more information on rainfall.

The text has been produced programmatically on the basis of data from the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

.

The League of quarries

