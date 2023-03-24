HS Järvenpää | Stephen Reponen saw the northern lights in his backyard – “The group pays to get to Lapland to see these”

Stephen Reponen from Järvenpää captured the postcard-like bright northern lights with his mobile phone.

Magnetic the storm caused the northern lights to flare up between Thursday and Friday night. HS said on Thursday eveningthat the clearing weather would make the northern lights visible in different parts of Finland, all the way to the southernmost parts of the country.

The news excited the Järvenpää resident By Stephen Repose to blink in his backyard. And not for nothing, because he got to witness the sky shimmering in bright green tones. It was then eleven o’clock in the evening.

“The northern lights were beautifully visible there. And for quite a long time, half an hour – or at least it felt that way,” says Reponen.

Reponen says that he has seen the northern lights at these latitudes before, but it has been more than 20 years. He was in the army in Santahamina, and walking back to the barracks. Then a big, green cloud rose above Helsinki.

Although it was also an amazing sight according to Repose, yesterday’s was the most classic northern lights display.

“It occurred to me that the group is paying to get to Lapland to see these. However, you don’t always have to go that far,” he says.