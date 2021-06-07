HS Järvenpää Police arrested two people on suspicion of a May homicide in Järvenpää – the case is being investigated as murder

The detainees are Finnish men in their 30s. The suspected crime occurred on May 26.

In Järvenpää The investigation into the homicide at the end of May is progressing in the Eastern Uusimaa police. Police arrested two people on Sunday on suspicion of the case.

From the Eastern Uusimaa police, the head of the investigation is the criminal commissioner Tero Tyynelä says in a press release that on Sunday, two Finnish men, about 30 years old, were arrested by the police on suspicion of the crime. The case is being investigated under the criminal title of murder.

A 27-year-old man was killed in a May 26 homicide.

Both men are set to be jailed this Thursday.

Support has been provided in co-operation with other police departments and the central criminal police.

