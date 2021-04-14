HS Järvenpää Muji, who caused an audience rampage in Kamppi, starts selling goods on an experimental basis in a car market near the lake

The products of the Muji chain will be sold at Järvenpää’s K-Citymarket for about two months.

Japanese The Muji chain will be selling its products on an experimental basis for about two months at Järvenpää’s K-Citymarket.

Muji sells 300 interior design, cosmetics and home and clothing products at Citymarket. It is an experiment, after which companies consider whether to continue. Muji products will be on sale from next Monday until June 20th.

In Finland Muji has so far had one store located in the center of Kamppi in Helsinki. The store will open in November 2019 caused a huge audience rush.

Järvenpää’s K-citymarket was previously known for its connections to Japan when it started selling sushi in 2015. In 2018, it was reported that the car market is selling usually 30,000 pieces of sushi per week, or about 1,300 pounds of sushi.

In its press release, the K-Group states that the Järvenpää movement was selected as a testing ground precisely “because of its strong connection to Japan”.

In Japanese The Muji chain has more than 1,000 stores worldwide. Its selections include t-shirts, pencils, home decor and furniture.