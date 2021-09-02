HS Järvenpää “Moped line” could solve the irritation caused by young people’s nocturnal awakening – A young person who envisions a line tells how to try it in Järvenpää

The noise caused by mopeds disturbs in Järvenpää. Now young people are proposing their own moped line as a solution.

Young informal gatherings of moped enthusiasts, i.e. mopeds, speak in Järvenpää. Up to hundreds of enthusiasts and mopeds can take part in them at once, and the rumble from the vehicles, especially at night, brings many nearby residents to the brink of rage.

Especially this summer, there have been a lot of complaints about this, says a high school student from Järvenpää Urho Reina. He believes it is partly because mopeds were not organized for a few years. Now that they made a comeback this summer, it has been felt particularly disturbing.

“When there are a couple of hundred mopeds on the move until two in the morning, of course they make a lot of noise. There has been quite a lot of complaint under these myths, and on Facebook, for example, the conversation has escalated. One company also put a message and banned driving in their area. ”

In Järvenpää there is no official place for moped riders to hold their myths. According to Rein, this has led young people to use, among other things, corporate car parks for meetings.

He pondered for a long time how the matter could be resolved. The need for a so-called moped line emerged in various discussions.

The moped straight is a straight stretch of road far enough from the settlement where young people would be allowed to ride with their mopeds. In North Karelia, for example, you can find such a moped line opened in 2018 in Kontionlahti, which has garnered a lot of positive attention on social media.

Reina created straight municipal initiative, published on August 28.

“The reception has basically been quite a pig good. Surprisingly many people have noticed this. Many moped acquaintances have shared this in their own Snapchat stories, and this had been shared a lot on Facebook as well. ”

Reina has not heard any direct negative feedback about the performance.

“Of course, some people sometimes say that moping as a hobby is dangerous, but that has not been mentioned in this context either. Such a straight line would only increase safety in the myths, when there would be no risk of motorists accidentally entering the middle of the straight line. ”

Rubber was burned in the Järvenpää moped at the beginning of July.

Reina believes that if a suitable place can be found in Järvenpää, an official moped line could have a good chance of being realized.

“The different thing, though, is whether there can be such a place.”

In her initiative, Reina suggests that she could find out whether the city would be suitable for the purpose of Diggarinkatu, Halkiantie, Minkkikatu, Tempo or Ahertajankatu.

Mopeds are, according to Reina, an integral part of moped culture from the perspective of young people.

“They’re the only bigger thing in a moped hobby and definitely important.”

According to him, the young people participating in the myths are up to 15 years old. According to Reina, the juju of myths could be summarized in two points.

“They drive in a hose and then to some straight line where you can show off your skills, for example if you know how to bow. At the same time, you can get to know moped riders and chat on that side. ”

