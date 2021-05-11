HS Järvenpää Men from abroad made house burglaries – One claimed to be a criminal because he was surprised by expensive prices in Finland

A number of men made a bunch of house burglaries in Uusimaa and Riihimäki. In the district court, they explained that they had originally only come to explore the country.

From abroad The trio of men who came to Finland made a series of burglaries in a short time on consecutive days in Uusimaa and Riihimäki from the end of 2017.

One of those accused of burglary claimed to have come to Finland to get to know the country and inquire about the right to work. According to the accused, Finland’s expensive level of expenses had come as a surprise to him, which forced him to commit crimes.

However, the district court did not believe the allegation, but held that the men had come to Finland to commit property crimes.

Proceedings set off in Vantaa on November 28, 2017. The duo broke into a private apartment at the time by breaking the door glass of the apartment terrace with a stone and opening the door. However, no property to be seized was found in the apartment.

The next day, the duo broke into a private apartment in Nurmijärvi, breaking the glass of the apartment’s back door. The hackers caught jewelery, DVDs, bedding, a pot and a wool sock worth 1,266 euros.

The series of heavy works continued on 30 November. At that time, the duo broke into a private apartment in Porvoo, also breaking the glass of the back door. However, no property to be seized was found in the apartment.

The journey then continued to Sipoo, where the men broke into a private apartment the same day, breaking first the window of the house porch and then the glass of the inner door. Even in Sipoo, the men did not find property to be seized from the apartment.

Sipoo the men moved to Kerava, where on 1 December they tried to break into a private residence. The men broke the back door window of the apartment. The burglary remained a business as the back door security lock chain prevented men from entering the apartment.

The series of riot works continued on the same day in Järvenpää, at that time there was also a third man who had partially participated in the series of breaks. The men broke into a private apartment by breaking the glass in the back door of the apartment and stealing bedding worth 170 euros, a tie pin worth 50 euros and 100 euros in cash from the apartment. The men got cash by breaking open the game machine in the apartment.

Trio continued his robbery in Riihimäki the next day by breaking into a private apartment again by breaking the glass of the apartment’s front door.

This time, the men caught gold jewelery and rings worth tens of thousands of euros.

The trio also tried to break into the house on the same day in Hyvinkää, but failed to get inside the house. After that day, police stopped the men as they moved in a rental car.

Police confiscated about 45,000 euros worth of jewelry from the men, which was returned to its owner. Instead, about 12,000 euros worth of jewelry was missing.

District Court did not believe the claim that the arrival of the men was based on acquaintance with the country. The court found that two of the accused had stated that they had come to Finland by flying on 27 November.

The next day, the men had rented a vehicle and made a burglary. The District Court stated that the obvious purpose of the accused’s entry into Finland was to commit property crimes.

Tuusulan the district court sentenced the man, born in 1988, to one year and six months’ probation for three aggravated thefts and five attempted aggravated thefts.

Another man who took part in the crime series, also born in 1988, received the same sentence for the same criminal titles.

The man, born in 1994, who participated in some of the burglaries, was sentenced to one year and one month in prison for two aggravated thefts and one attempted aggravated theft.

In The men born in 1988 were jointly and severally sentenced to compensation of EUR 17,566.55. All three were jointly and severally awarded damages of EUR 11,439.85. In addition, each of the trio will have to pay 80 euros in compensation to the state.

One of the men born in 1988 and the man born in 1994 appealed to the Court of Appeal, but withdrew their appeal. The judgment of the District Court thus remained in force.