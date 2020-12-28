HS Järvenpää Isn’t a certificate on hand anymore enough at school? According to the principal, this high school is already “too attractive”

The average limit of the general line of Järvenpää high school this year was 8.83. Emilia Saloranta, a mother of three, wonders whether it is appropriate for the average school student to no longer be able to enter high school in her locality.

Järvenpää has risen to the questionable top position within Uusimaa. If this year the mind of the hometown high school general line, kept the average touch of nine.

In other municipalities organizing upper secondary education in the province, there was at least one upper secondary school in each of them, the average limit of which was lower than the limit of Järvenpää upper secondary school. The information is shown in the statistics of the National Board of Education.

A mother of three from Järvenpää Emilia Saloranta raised the matter on his blog and in the Facebook group of the townspeople. He said he was shocked to hear how high the average limit has hurt.

“Children play sports pretty purposefully, and we have had the principle that kasi is an adequate number of power in school. At the point when I considered that the average for the city’s only high school is 8.8, I wanted to ask how families have been doing in Järvenpää if the average has not been enough for the city’s only high school, ”says Saloranta.

Saloranta’s oldest child is only in the sixth grade. However, Saloranta says that she has considered at what stage it is necessary to talk to a child if the average of this is not necessarily enough for a city high school without additional investment.

At the same time, he stresses that he does not want to decide for his child where he will continue to study after primary school.

Järvenpää the average limit for a single high school has risen by more than one school grade in ten years. This year, the limit for the high school general line was 8.83.

The increase is explained at least by the increased number of applicants in high school, says the principal of Järvenpää high school Marja-Liisa Lehtiniemi. There were 426 applicants in the second spring and 481 this spring. There are about 300 starting places a year.

“There hasn’t always been such a number of applicants. Admission limits are based on how many applicants there are in high school. The organizer of the training has no control over where the border is set, ”says Lehtiniemi.

From the point of view of high school, popularity is also a happy thing, Lehtiniemi interprets.

“This is a bit too attractive a school. Efforts have been made to make the teaching offer student-oriented and the general line has also been used to expand the offer. Apparently this bites the young people and the applicants come from the surrounding areas as well. ”

In addition to Järvenpää, most applicants come from neighboring municipalities. There are currently students from 15 different locations.

Emilia Saloranta got hundreds of posts to its opening on Facebook. Some commentators felt that it was still too early to worry.

Some shared experiences of crying children who raised their numbers and optimization, where grades in high school electives are changed from numbers to accepted marks in the hope of improving the average.

“If a child has a few eighth more in the certificate than a student in a neighboring municipality, is it appropriate for children to start crossing long school trips between municipalities?” Saloranta asks.

“The message from society to young people should be that on average, the average for a high school student is enough if it is the only high school in the community. Special high schools are a separate issue. The workload and pressures of young people are worrying, ”says Saloranta.

Saloranta would not want high average limits to drive schoolchildren to complete their lives early. In addition to school, many children may have purposeful hobbies and other passions that should also be given space.

“I wish my childhood didn’t end up too short. Optimization has time to be done in high school as well, and there will certainly be pressure there, for example, due to the reform of student choices. ”

Järvenpää The principal of the upper secondary school, Lehtiniemi, reminds us that there are also many good upper secondary schools in the Järvenpää neighborhoods, where the doors can open even with a lower average.

“Sure, we’d like the people at the lake to get into high school, but we can’t put them first.”

Salorant also says that he has heard praise from the Kellokoski office in Tuusula High School, for example.

“Although there are a lot of good options in the surrounding areas, everyday life becomes more difficult if you have to leave by train or two buses to the neighboring locality. And of course it would be nice to get to high school with the guys you grew up with. ”

Saloranta estimates that the average of the eight already indicates high school eligibility. He adds that different grades can be obtained from different teachers with the same skills, which can make a marginal but fatal pair of decimal differences between high school applicants.

Järvenpää high school principal Lehtiniemi reminds that next year’s admission limits cannot be deduced from this year’s limits.

Last year, for example, the average limit of South Tapiola High School in Espoo, known for its high-level average, collapsed unexpectedly.

He says he has run into unfortunate cases in his career where a young person has failed to apply to the school they want because they have thought they can’t get in. Once the search results are available, it has become clear that the points would have been sufficient for entry.

“I would recommend the young person to think first where he wants and put those items first and second. The joint application is fair in that the system considers what the scores are enough for. ”

More than a thousand students study at Järvenpää High School.­