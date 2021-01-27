HS Järvenpää In the 1920s, a house that had never been seen before was built in Järvenpää – The now strangely decorated “Art Nouveau castle” is a trade, but on strict terms

The Art Nouveau Art House appeared for sale in Järvenpää. It is in poor condition, but has its own history as a rocket manufacturer’s house.

Järvenpää The Art Nouveau Art House, built in 1925 in Louti, is for sale. The property is sold by the construction company Cube and will be presented Shortcut– Yes Front doorsites.

In a way, the sale price of a small castle-like house of 246 square meters is 249,000 euros. According to the announcement, the condition of the building is poor. The buyer is waiting for a complete renovation.

Researcher at the Central Uusimaa Regional Responsibility Museum Juha Vuorinen says the building is protected by the sr-5 mark.

“The marking means that the building must not be demolished and the expansion and repair work carried out on it must be such that the historically valuable character of the building is preserved,” says Vuorinen.

The museum provides guidance and advice on repairing the building. The boundary conditions for possible changes will be discussed with the museum.

House was originally built by a rocket manufacturer Nils Dahlin and the home of his family. Preliminary sketches of the house were drawn by Mrs. Eva Dahl, and they finished Väinö Salokanto.

The building functioned for a long time in exhibition use as an Art House and partly in residential use. The plot next to the residential building also has an old garage and a basement.

The villa has a log frame and its facades are orange and painted vertical and horizontal panels.

Mountain according to the building there are several details that make it unique. Such are, for example, the round, beam-roofed towers flanking the south façade.

“An architect might not have designed a building like this in the 1920s. Very wild plans have been used here, and the building is unique both in Järvenpää and beyond. ”

The mountains are especially fascinated by the special design language repeated in the building.

“The tower scenes of the house resemble a rocket in shape, and the same shape is repeated in the details of the interior. I don’t know if the rocket theme inspired Eva Dahl, but yes they do pay attention. It is a more ornate wooden Art Nouveau building, which is what makes towers special. ”

