HS Järvenpää | Here is the “ugliest new building of the year” – Modern architecture does not receive praise in the voting

Järvenpää’s boulevard block was voted the most horrible building of 2022.

Järvenpää The first phase of the boulevard block, which slowly progressed to the center and was finally completed recently, has been chosen as “the ugliest new building of 2022”.

Organized by the Architectural Rebellion group a rather informal competition, where ordinary people could choose the most beautiful and the ugliest building from the new sites completed mainly during 2022. Each voter could choose one beautiful and one ugly building.

Voting ended on Monday, March 13. 2,623 votes were cast.

Järvenpää the first phase of the boulevard block was voted the worst new site.

“The design language based on the glass walls of the facade side of the boulevard block, the fragmentation and the cantilever cone periscope, clearly irritates people’s aesthetic eye based on the volume of sound”, is characterized on the Facebook page of Arkitehtuurikupina.

The Facebook page has a broader criticism of contemporary architecture.

“Unfortunately, this modernist diaphragm bulge realized by YIT does not represent very innovative and unique architecture, because cantilevered facades of the same style that fall on the viewer have been built here and there in recent years”, it is stated on the website of Arkitehtuuuripinina.

“Is this really the best that the architecture of the 2020s can produce?”

The most beautiful Helsinki’s Honkasuo log houses were chosen as the new site.

The Arkitehtuurikapina Facebook site states that “the wonderful log house site repeats the traditional Finnish wood-building architecture, which nowadays is mostly seen in private people’s single-family houses”.

Honkasuo’s log houses received praise in the vote.

Järvenpää the first residential buildings and office premises of the boulevard block, which will significantly change the look of the city center and is being built along the pedestrian street, were completed at the end of last year.

A 20-story tower block, two lower apartment buildings, and office and retail space will be built on the block. There will be approximately 300 apartments in the block. The city of Järvenpää rents office space in the block to city employees.

Järvenpää city operations moved to Bulevardikortteli at the beginning of the year. Keski-Uudenmaa Osuuspankki and HUS are also tenants in the premises.

Boulevard block construction continues and the next apartment building and business center are currently being built. The goal is for the services of the business center to open during 2024. The entire block will be completed in 2026.

The realization of the Boulevard block, also known as the Perhelä block, has progressed slowly.

Lujatalo was chosen to implement the project already in spring 2016 after a tender. The construction of the block was supposed to start at the end of 2018, but Lujatalo unexpectedly announced that it would withdraw from the project in the last few meters.

After this, YIT was selected as the developer of the block.

The plan enabling construction work on the block became law in late summer 2020. Construction work on the block began in early 2021.

There has been news about the results of the Architektuurikapina group’s competition before Central Uusimaa.

Read more: The tower block project that stirred up Järvenpää seems to finally be coming to fruition – the Jättikorttel plan became law

Read more: An empty building that cost nine million euros will finally be filled in the center of Järvenpää: YIT will build a 20-story tower block in 2021

Read more: A space for a tower block was cleared in the middle of Järvenpäät for nine million euros, then the developer withdrew – Now the big company YIT is being sought as a savior

Read more: The first phase of the Boulevard block in the center of Järvenpää was completed

Read more: The renovation of the center of Järvenpää will finally be completed in the fall