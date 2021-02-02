HS Järvenpää Here is the most beautiful stamp of the year – Järvenpää-based artist went speechless because he didn’t even know he had participated in the stamp race

The most beautiful stamp of the year is called “The Little Dreamer”. The artist who did it was surprised by the recognition.

2.2. 12:22

In Järvenpää resident artist Netta Tiitinen a happy surprise popped up in the email in the last week of January. The post office sent him a press release sent to the public by the company on the same day, stating that the Finns had voted for Tiitinen’s planned A little dreamer stamp as the most beautiful stamp of 2020.

“The man who speaks every day went speechless. I did not know that such a vote had taken place. The award was a surprise, ”says Tiitinen after reading his first mood about the award.

Now, a week later, in a telephone interview, Tiitinen thinks that he has done cultural work with his stamp while stimulating people’s minds.

“Thank you to the voters. It seems that I have done something well, if the stamps are produced for human energy and good mood. “

The illustration of the stamp is based on Tiitinen’s painting completed in 2018 Glitter to life. Tiitinen says that the painting is a commissioned portrait of a girl from Helsinki.

The subject of the stamp changed to painting last autumn when Posti’s stamp designer contacted Tiitinen.

“The stamp designer said he followed my work for years and asked if he could Glitter to life used on the stamp. I answered in the affirmative to the questionnaire. “

Tiitisen more paintings may appear on the stamps in the future.

“I have had discussions with the Post, that my books would be published in the new postage stamps.”

The busy artist has not yet had time to celebrate the award.

“The online store on my website was filled with orders for the award-winning stamp after the award was announced. I haven’t had time to celebrate the award because my time has been spent gluing stamps to stamp deliveries. ”

Born in 1980, Netta Tiitinen says on her website that she started as a visual artist in 2007 with commissioned work and that in 2009 she became a full-time visual artist.