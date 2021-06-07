HS Järvenpää From the toilet bowl you could see directly on the sauna benches: The problem revealed by the plans of the small house was noticed with a new kind of technology

Roope Syvälahti designed the house for Lauronen’s couple in Järvenpää with 3D data modeling. As a result, the processing of the building permit was speeded up and the problem areas were identified before construction.

Well and Järvenpää’s joint building inspectorate approved a building permit application submitted with a 3D data model at the end of May. According to the building inspectorate, an application made with 3d data modeling may be the first in the world.

A two-storey detached house to be built in Järvenpää received a building permit. The main designer of the construction project was and the construction architect was responsible for the modeling Roope Syvälahti, who planned to build a home in the Lepola area Kaisa and To Hannu Lauronen.

Syvälahti says that 3D data modeling is common in the design of larger buildings, but less common in the design of detached houses.

“3D data modeling makes it easier to visualize the object to be built. At that time, the builder will have a better understanding of what the object to be built looks like. ”

“ “For example, we put a couch in place and did a virtual walk in the living room. At the time, we noticed that the sofa could not fit in place. ”

Laurosten House is two-story, with a living area of ​​over 200 square meters. Thanks to the 3D data model, Syvälahti was able to easily change the plans of the house according to the feedback given by Laurosten.

“Perhaps about the tenth version of the building plan was final. Thanks to the 3d data model, we were able to do a virtual walk around the house and see if the plans needed to be changed. For example, we put a couch in place and did a virtual walk in the living room. At the time, we noticed that the sofa could not fit in place, ”says Hannu Lauronen.

3D data modeling also revealed that sauna plans needed to be revised. A toilet bowl was planned in the same space as the sauna. The virtual examination showed that from the toilet bowl you can directly see the sauna benches.

“Syvälahti asked if it would bother me if you could see me sitting directly on the toilet bowl from the benches. I said it wouldn’t bother me. However, my wife disagreed, and we decided to move the wall and the bowl, ”Lauronen says with a laugh.

3D data modeling showed that the toilet bowl is visible directly on the sauna benches. The Lauros then decided to change the location of the bowl and wall.

Modeling thanks to this, the processing of the building permit application was speeded up.

“Once a building permit application has been made using 3d data modeling, we can place the application on a 3d map and see, for example, how the building will rank in other buildings. If the building permit application has not been made using 3D data modeling, we may have had to measure, for example, the distance to a neighboring building or the plot boundary, ”illustrates the leading building inspector in Hyvinkää and Järvenpää. Jouni Vastamäki.

Vastamäki says that consulting neighbors speeds up when neighbors can get acquainted with the 3d data model. The processing was also speeded up by the fact that the inspection program checked whether the application met the technical requirements.

“Using data modeling as an aid, the compliance check of plans is ideally done in as little as a second,” says Vastamäki.

Vastamäki says building permit applications made with 3D data modeling will become more common in the future.

“The new Land Use and Construction Act, which will enter into force in 2023, requires that a building permit must be applied for on the basis of a data model. Now is a good time to practice modeling before the law comes into force, ”Vastamäki predicts.

