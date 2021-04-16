HS Järvenpää Families with children are now looking for multi-bedroom townhouses along the track – “Such items could go on sale quickly”

Many families with children and young first-time home buyers are now moving to Central Uusimaa.

16.4. 15:01

To Central Uusimaa now moving a lot of families with children and young couples buying a first home. The greatest demand is for larger family homes.

Central Uusimaa municipalities The population growth of Hyvinkää, Järvenpää, Kerava and Tuusula accelerated last year.

Last year, the population of municipalities grew more than the average in 2015–2019. In total, the population of municipalities increased by 1,500 in 2020 compared to the previous year.

As the population of the municipalities of Central Uusimaa grew, housing sales also became brisk in the area. According to statistics from the Confederation of Real Estate Agents, the number of apartments sold increased in Hyvinkää, Järvenpää, Kerava and Tuusula last year compared to the previous year.

Agitated population growth also raised average housing prices per square meter, with the exception of Kerava.

The decrease in prices per square meter in Kerava is due to the fact that last year the sales volumes of old homes increased and the number of new properties decreased compared to the previous year.

Buying a home planners are now actively applying for Central Uusimaa, see Real Estate Agents interviewed by HS. Acting as an intermediary and trade facilitator in the area Tero Saloniemi says the number of purchase orders has increased over the past year.

Also acting as a real estate agent in Central Uusimaa Tuija Kuiri says there is a demand especially for larger family homes.

“Three- or four-bedroom townhouses are most in demand. There is also interest in detached houses. Such properties may go on sale quickly, old apartment buildings may be on sale for a longer period of time, ”says Kuiri.

Saloniemi has also noticed that sales of larger family homes have improved over the past year.

“During the state of emergency caused by the coronavirus, buyers’ interest has also been increased if a home office space can be placed in the apartment,” says Saloniemi.

Apartment According to Kuiri, the buyers have a lot of families with children. Saloniemi, on the other hand, has noticed that in addition to families with children, there have been many young couples buying first homes.

According to Saloniemi’s observations, the municipalities of Central Uusimaa, Järvenpää and Kerava are more attractive to home buyers than Hyvinkää and Tuusula.

“Tuusula’s transport connections to the Helsinki metropolitan area are worse than Järvenpää and Kerava. The distance to the Helsinki metropolitan area may be too long for some people planning to buy an apartment, ”Saloniemi estimates.

