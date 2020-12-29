HS Järvenpää An extraordinary dawn will be tried in Järvenpää at the turn of the year: Citizens flutter in the sky with flashlights for 10 minutes

It is planned to send a picture of the city illuminated by the people of Järvenpää directly to Youtube on New Year’s Eve.

Järvenpää the sky shows a light show made by flashlights on New Year’s Eve.

Järvenpää will not be able to organize traditional New Year’s fireworks this year due to restrictions caused by the coronavirus.

Instead, the city has invited all the townspeople to celebrate the upcoming 70th anniversary of Järvenpää by bringing out flashlights, lanterns, candles and other light sources. They will be pointed towards the sky on New Year’s Eve at 7 p.m., the city said in a statement.

The people of Järvenpää It is planned to send a picture of the illuminated city directly to Järvenpää On the Youtube channel.

The lake head is photographed from the air for about 10 minutes.

However, the city points out that there is a weather reservation for filming. In the event of rain, shooting will be canceled.