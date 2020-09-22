HS Järvenpää Alvar Aalto fudged a plan on the restaurant’s tablecloth for free, which became an architectural gem – When it was completed, the going was at times “very bohemian” and the wine flowed

Alvar Aalto did not charge anything for Villa Kokkonen’s design. Composer Joonas Kokkonen, on the other hand, dedicated his cello concerto to Aalto to thank him for his work.

Architect Alvar Aalto has designed only a few private homes. One of them is Aalto’s composer for his friend To Joonas Kokkonen Villa Kokkonen designed by Järvenpää.

Järvenpää is closely connected with the stages of composer Joonas Kokkonen’s life. Kokkonen was born in Iisalmi in 1921 as a merchant Heikki Kokkonen and his spouse Maria Partasen as the fifth son and pit. The family of the merchant Kokkonen moved to Järvenpää in the late 1920s.