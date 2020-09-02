HS Järvenpää A man spy, threatened and persecuted ten people: Glued to security-protected addresses along the city and threatened with a “gang”

The Helsinki Court of Appeal upheld the man’s sentence.

Helsinki Court of Appeal has raised the verdict of the District Court of Eastern Uusimaa in a case where a man from Lake Järve persecuted for years especially people who were legal experts.

A total of ten people were persecuted, working in the Southern Ostrobothnia District Court and the Central and Eastern Uusimaa Enforcement Agencies, among others. In addition, the man persecuted the employees of a collection agency.

Vunna 1982 the man born sent dozens of inappropriate and partially threatening emails to the persecuted during 2016–2018. Some of the messages were also sent by the man to the spouses of the workers.

In the messages, the man had clarified information about the individuals ’private lives, such as home addresses subject to address restraint, topics for master’s theses, personal identification numbers, and children’s names and places of study. For one of the persecution targets, the man also posted a Youtube link to the violent video.

In his messages, the man threatened to break into the homes of the parties concerned or resell their home address information on the internet. In some messages, the man threatened to come with the “gang he had assembled” or “a few guys” to the home of one of the parties whose security-protected home address he had identified and expressed in the messages. The man had also sent messages to the spouse of the plaintiff to his personal e-mail address

The man also told one of the parties that he had sold the home address of the party’s immediate superior to the Finnish Resistance.

For one in messages sent to the plaintiff, the man threatened to distribute a thousand notes containing the home address of the person concerned.

This was done by the man. The man, alone or with unknown persons, affixed at least a hundred notes to public places on notice boards in apartment buildings and to mailboxes in detached houses, at least in Järvenpää and Helsinki.

Some of the sheets were attached to the plaintiff’s workplace as well as the home mailbox. On the notes, the man had written the job title, name, and home address of the plaintiff.

In the second case, the man distributed at least 328 notes around Helsinki and Järvenpää, containing the official’s title, name and home address. In this case, too, the tags were also affixed to the plaintiff’s workplace.

The home addresses of the plaintiffs were encrypted so that they could protect themselves and their families from work-related threats.

The persecuted told the court they had experienced fear and anxiety over persecution.

One plaintiff who worked at the bailiff’s office said he had become accustomed to challenging clients and situations in his work, but the man’s conduct had been completely unusual.

The man himself denied the charges. According to the man, the communication did not meet the characteristics of persecution, dissemination of privacy-infringing information or illegal threat.

The man was previously convicted in the Eastern Uusimaa District Court of persecution, illegal intimidation and dissemination of invasive information.

Under the Penal Code, persecution is perpetrated by anyone who repeatedly threatens, follows, observes, contacts or otherwise unlawfully persecutes another in a manner that is likely to cause fear or distress to the persecuted.

The man was sentenced to four months’ probation. In addition, the man was ordered to pay the costs of the parties as well as the legal costs.

The Helsinki Court of Appeal increased the sentence to six months’ probation.