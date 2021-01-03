HS Järvenpää A couple from Revo will pay 6,000 euros and get a new apartment for the rest of their lives, the interior of which they can choose for themselves – How is this possible?

A couple from Revo will pay 6,000 euros and get a new apartment for the rest of their lives, the interior of which they can choose for themselves – How is this possible?

A block of flats will rise in Järvenpää, where you can live in a completely new way. Now residents are telling how they plan to act.

This is what the housing cooperative Silk’s apartment building in the center of Järvenpää looks like in the illustration.­

Marja Salmela

2:00

Järvenpää The first new type of housing cooperative, Silkki, has long been a dream for Helsinki’s Revo couple. In the first full week of the year, it starts to come true.

Then the builders will appear on the Harjutie site near the center of Järvenpää to start the construction of the cooperative’s seven-storey house.