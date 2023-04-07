HS Järvenpää | A big police operation in Järvenpää on Friday evening

In Järvenpää, in the Kaakkola district, there was a large police operation in which the target person was suspected of having a firearm.

Eastern Uusimaa The police announced on their Twitter account on Friday evening about a large police operation in the Kaakkola area of ​​Järvenpää.

The police said that at 19:00 they received a report about a person who may be in possession of a firearm. The police caught one person at the scene after 20:00. The firearm turned out to be a pellet gun.

Several patrols participated in the operation. According to the police, the situation did not pose a danger to bystanders.

The police continue to investigate the case. The person is initially suspected of making an illegal threat.