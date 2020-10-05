HS Järvenpää 90-year-old Eero Puhakainen has cycled almost 7,000 times around the same lake

Eero Puhakainen, 90, cycles Tuusulanjärvi every day and does not let illness or bad weather slow down his hobby.

90 years old Living in Järvenpää Eero Puhakainen the first day of october, thursday, the program was similar to the other days. A bike ride around Lake Tuusulanjärvi was promised.

“The morning run was 156th around Lake Tuusula this year,” Puhakainen said by phone after the run.

Cycling is Puhakainen’s way of life. He says that he treads around Lake Tuusulanjärvi for one lap every day. This year, Puhakainen says that he has been touring Lake Tuusula every day since April 29. The length of the tour is 21 kilometers.

“I’m leaving in the morning at about seven o’clock. At that time, the air is rich in oxygen and there is little traffic. On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, I first go to the Järvenpää swimming pool in the therapy pool and pedal the jog in the afternoon, ”says the energetic old man.

This Puhakainen, who turned 90 in July, made his career in the world’s seas first as a crew and then as a mechanical engineer. After retiring in 1985, Puhakainen first lived in Kellokoski, Tuusula, and in 1995 he moved to Järvenpää.

In the first years of retirement, Puhakainen skied a lot. However, the snow-free winters in southern Finland made skiing difficult, so skiing was replaced by cycling.

Now Puhakainen has accumulated a respectable number of cycling kilometers. Puhakainen says that he has kept a record of his kilometers since 1991. In 30 years, 380,000 kilometers have been accumulated, making an average of 1,055 kilometers per month.

Lake Tuusula cyclists can write their names in the campaign book of the Tuusula Ski and Bike Association’s Tuusula Ruskela rest area. The list opens on April 15 each year and the season ends on October 15.

The book shows that the 90-year-old has been by far the most cyclist since 2002 in Tuusulanjärvi.

“In the near future, there will be 7,000 rounds around Lake Tuusulanjärvi,” the active cyclist calculates.

Puhakainen has covered the trip for the last seven years with an electric bike.

“I’ve been happy with electrically assisted bike. I wouldn’t switch to an organic bike anymore. ”

Even illnesses have not silenced Puhakainen’s hobby. She has had heart bypass surgery in 2009, experienced a cerebral hemorrhage in 2017, and recently overcame cancer.

“The best thing about cycling is to be outdoors and the scenery changes. At the same time, one sees the development of the seasons. On summer mornings, it’s great to see how elk, deer and muskrats are on the move. Many cyclists have become familiar when touring Lake Tuusulanjärvi. ”

