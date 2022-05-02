HS Järvenpää 1970s apartment for almost a million euros – In Järvenpää, a house with ordinary conditions is for sale, the price request of which is like the center of Helsinki

One million apartments are not very often for sale in Järvenpää. The broker explains why the old house by the lake is being asked for malt.

In Järvenpää the detached house is currently being sold for almost one million euros. Millions of apartments are very rarely for sale in Järvenpää.

A detached house for 949,000 euros is currently for sale on Tervanokantie near the center of Järvenpää on the shores of Lake Tuusulanjärvi.

Shortcut sales announcement according to the detached house built in 1974 has a living area of ​​383.5 square meters. The house was renovated in 1999.

Real estate agent trading the property Lauri Kuusela Roof, a real estate company, says that the price request for the Tervanokantie property is more than 900,000 euros, because the house is located close to the center of Järvenpää and the plot has a large building right.

“The plot has a building right of about 500 square meters, which means that it is possible to build more on the plot,” says Kuusela.

High The price request may have kept buyers away. According to Kuusela, the house has been for sale for about two years. The price request has decreased slightly during the sale period.

“The destination has been visited by spectators, in addition to private entrepreneurs. The house is of interest to a restaurant entrepreneur or an entrepreneur with an orphanage. ”

According to Kuusela’s observations, millions of apartments have not often been for sale in Järvenpää or Tuusula.

“I heard a colleague was selling a detached house in Tuusula on Tuusula’s coastal road, the price request of which was EUR 1.5 million. The house is a little newer than the Tervanokantie property. ”

The kitchen of a “million-apartment”. The house has been for sale for a couple of years.

Although The detached house in Tervanokantie has been for sale for a long time, Kuusela thinks it is possible to sell an apartment in Järvenpää for one million euros.

“If the house is located close to the center, is on the shores of Lake Tuusulanjärvi and has something special or unique, it is possible to sell the property for a million euros.”

On Monday, May 2, two more expensive detached houses than in Tervankokantie were for sale on the Oikotie website.

In Kytäjää, Hyvinkää, 1,190,000 houses with a living area of ​​337 square meters will be sold in 2013. In Tuusula, on the shores of Lake Tuusula, a house completed in 1999 with a living area of ​​143 square meters is for sale at the same price.

