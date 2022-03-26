Finland is the world’s fourth safest food country, and there is no danger of starvation. However, if all connections with the rest of the world were to be cut off, it would be enough to eat from our own fields if only enough people were involved in doing the work.

Alma Onalitext

Juha Salminenpictures and video

Mwould it be left on the plate if it had to be filled only with food produced in Finland? The effects of the Ukrainian war have also sparked a debate in Finland on security of supply and food security. Anxiety is heard through the joke as one ponders whether a bite here will soon be a mere sledgehammer and a potato to hold his life.

According to the global food security index, Finland is the fourth food safety country in the world. The self-sufficiency rate is high, and as a rich country we can afford to buy food from the international market even when its price goes up.

But what if we couldn’t buy? If international structures collapsed, trade routes in the Baltic Sea were disrupted, imports were severely disrupted. Or even the EU would fall apart.

Such a scenario would be extreme, but not entirely impossible. Therefore, the Natural Resources Center has also analyzed this option.

Then Finland would become an island that would have to make its own.

Let’s imagine thus a situation in which Finland is completely isolated from the rest of the world. What would happen to our agriculture?

“It would cause big problems,” says a research professor at the Natural Resources Center Jyrki Niemi.

The problems would not be due to not producing food in Finland. It is produced, with a fairly good degree of self-sufficiency.

Finland is also almost self-sufficient in electricity, and Fingrid has estimated that electricity self-sufficiency will be achieved in 2024. On the other hand, the electrification of industry will require a further increase in electricity production capacity.

The problem is that our food system is highly dependent on oil, fertilizer raw materials and plant protection products imported from abroad.

In particular, the disruption of fuel distribution would cripple the entire food system, as most machinery and transport rely on it.

“Yes, this situation generally reveals vulnerabilities in our food production and security of supply. The question arises as to how we can get rid of such strong import dependence in the longer term. ”

Without these inputs, food production would become significantly more difficult.

Rthe production of water would require significantly more labor to succeed, as plants would have to be protected mechanically and the soil improved by various, more laborious means, albeit familiar from organic production.

“It would mean moving to a regulatory economy and changing consumption habits,” says Niemi.

At the same time, it would mean a huge change in our daily lives. In the worst situation, almost everyone would have to work in primary production to maintain basic production, Niemi says.

Livestock production should be significantly reduced, especially for poultry, pigs and eggs.

Their production is highly dependent on complementary protein chartered from abroad. We are only 15% self-sufficient in supplemental protein feed for animals. Supplementary protein is usually a feed made from soy, canola or oilseed rape to compensate for the shortcomings of cereals and grass fodder.

In the archipelago scenario, there would not be enough protein feed for them and it would not be worthwhile to feed the laboriously produced grain to the animals.

In addition to supplemental protein, cattle and sheep eat grass that is unfit for others to eat. Therefore, their role in the security of supply crisis would be different from that of other beef cattle, even if their numbers were reduced.

In the island scenario producing food would become really troublesome and many things would be left out of our diet.

However, let’s forget about production inputs for a moment and focus on what is currently being produced in Finland and how much.

Finland is completely self-sufficient in meat, milk and grain. Pork and eggs are even produced in excess of their own needs, chicken is almost 100 percent and beef about 85 percent of consumption.

“The strength of Finnish agricultural production lies in animal production. At the crop level, we are helplessly lagging behind Central Europe, ”says Niemi.

On the other hand, for example, one third of our consumption of dairy products is imported, Niemi says.

More food is imported to Finland than is exported here. In addition to dairy products, we are especially imported grain, feed, spirits, chocolate, coffee, vegetables and fruits, and fresh fish.

VWhile yields in Finland are not at the level of southern countries, they are usually sufficient for one’s own needs. Oats are produced well in excess of our own consumption and are widely exported. In terms of wheat and barley, we are self-sufficient, while we get about 70 percent of our rye from our own fields.

With grain, the years are not brothers to each other, and the farmer always takes the risk that the crop will not succeed. For example, last year was downright a year to go. That is why many cultivate several different varieties for one of them to succeed.

Seven per cent of Finland’s land area is arable land, compared to the EU average of about 40 per cent. According to Niemi, it is enough to feed our very small population.

However, the share of organic land in the arable land should be reduced if we want to reduce climate emissions, Niemi says.

More than half of the grain grown in Finland goes to animal feed. For the most part, this is planned forage cultivation. Cereals that do not meet the quality requirements for human consumption also end up as feed. However, the quality requirements for cereals fit for human consumption during poor harvests are being reduced.

Nearly 80 percent of the cultivated arable land produces food for the animals, including grassland cultivation.

Oilseeds ie Finland could be more self-sufficient in rapeseed and oilseed rape as well as legumes such as cowpeas, says the CEO of the agricultural development organization Proagria Harri Mäkivuokko.

“Oilseeds produce vegetable oils for the food industry and protein for livestock production, but they are laborious for farmers. It is possible to get a good return from them, but the risks of crop failure are also higher than with cereals, ”says Mäkivuokko.

Potatoescarrots and many other roots are brought to the table on their own.

Of the fresh vegetables, Finland is at a good level of self-sufficiency in tomatoes and cucumbers, among other things.

Smaller quantities of peppers, eggplant and broccoli, for example, are produced in Finland.

Many types of spice plants are also produced in Finland, which means that domestic food would not be completely tasteless. Salt is not produced in Finland.

Not everything is just bran and dung. Of course, the plate would also end up with further processed products, such as processed meats and dairy products and protein foods made from kidney beans or oats.

Sugar production has fallen during the EU, and we now produce less than half of the sugar we consume. However, it is a major raw material in our food industry.

JIn the external debate, one sometimes hears claims that Finnish agriculture has been run down with EU membership. This is not the case, Niemi says.

The number of farms has certainly fallen radically, but production volumes have remained broadly the same as in the early 1990s.

Efficiency is one of the objectives of agricultural policy, but, as is generally the case in policy, it is partly at odds with other objectives.

The declining number of farms and the increase in farm sizes are at odds with the goal of rural vitality.

Again, environmental and climate targets may conflict with profitability and yield targets. In the short term, giving up fossil energy can reduce yields and increase costs.

“In the long run, however, we want to get rid of Russia’s dependence and fossil energy, meaning agriculture should be steered in that direction. Increasing resilience and climate goals go hand in hand, ”says Niemi.

Mäkivuokko states that improving the country’s growth condition and nutrient cycling is at the heart of security of supply. Increasing the number of biogas plants would have a role to play in replacing imported inputs.

According to Mäkivuoko, the maintenance of different arable lands and diverse cultivation in different parts of Finland, including Eastern Finland, also increases resilience.

“There are hard risks in monoculture in a bad harvest year,” says Mäkivuokko.

Only a fruit basket dependent on domestic production could look a bit one-sided.

Citrus fruits would be virtually non-existent, as would other exotic but familiar products such as bananas and mangoes.

We produced only 17% of apples in 2020 ourselves. Most of our apples come from Poland, the world’s largest producer of apples.

There would also be some pears, plums and cherries in the basket.

For berries, the basket would be fuller. Strawberries account for 60 per cent and currants for 70 per cent of domestic consumption. Raspberries also accounted for 38 percent of consumption in 2020.

KFinland’s isolation from the world market is not a likely scenario. As long as Finland is part of the EU’s internal market, there will be no hunger here. It is not necessary to produce everything in a functioning market yourself.

However, with Finnish food, your stomach would be full, and still nutritious. Unlike Sweden, Finland has maintained a high degree of self-sufficiency and diversified cultivation.

My own question is how our society would run without coffee. That’s when it doesn’t grow here.

Tuija Kivimäkigraphics

Mikko Peuravideo editing

Joonas Laitinenproduction

Kimmo Koskinenlayout

PUBLISHED ON MARCH 26, 2022 © Helsingin Sanomat