HS interview | Zara Larsson, one of Sweden’s biggest pop stars, has a disgusting memory of Finland: “Fortunately, you have saunas everywhere”

8.7. 17:29

Turku

How about anyway, the best way to start an interview between a Finn and a Swede is by asking, did the right country win the Eurovision Song Contest?

One of Sweden’s biggest pop stars Zara Larsson is surprised by the question and laughs.

“Of course I think so, because I’m Swedish myself,” he says.

However, Larsson says that he loves Käärijä’s energy and the feeling that the musician exuded at Eurovision. “He was definitely my favorite Loreen’s after.”

I’m a baker sitting on the gray sofa, Larsson exudes softness, and his presence is gentle and calm.

He says that he is doing well and mentions that the summer festival gigs are going like crazy. Going to new places is wonderful, but so is returning to old ones.

“At the same time, I can enjoy the summer and perform with my band. We have fun at the same time, but we still work, it’s a good combination,” says Larsson.

Besides the summer party gigs, Larsson loves to just be and relax. He describes an idyllic cottage summer, during which friends, boyfriend and family are seen. And when you don’t really have to do anything.

Larsson is known for his hit songs such as Lush Life, Uncover, Never Forget and Symphony. The latter was made together with Clean Bandit.

Hurry up However, Larsson has liked it, because the first album released through his own record company was supposed to be released in the fall.

Next year, he will also make his debut as an actor in a Netflix drama film A Part of You.

Larsson says that Thursday was the last day of filming. She had always dreamed of acting and wanted to try it. Now the dream came true in a supporting role.

“I don’t have a big role. I don’t think my performance will come through, but everyone I worked with is damn talented. The movie is going to be great.”

According to Larsson, the film evokes many emotions: tears, laughter and hope. He himself says that he watches movies according to his mood. Favorite genres include, for example, drama and comedy.

“If it’s a good movie, it’s a good movie,” says Larsson.

According to him, the same also applies to music. According to him, the genre doesn’t matter if the song is good. I particularly like Larsson at the moment T-Wrestling Three Ringz (2008) and older nostalgic music.

The direction of my own music remains the same as it has been. According to Larsson, development is still noticeable.

“I haven’t abandoned pop”, he says and says that the scale of the new album is wider than before. It is calmer, but also fast-paced.

Larsson started his career in the music business at a very young age. He won Sweden at the age of 10 Got Talent -program Talang’s. His first hit single Uncover he published in 2013 when he was 15 years old.

He says that he was relaxed in the hustle and bustle of growing up, because he had support from his friends and family. However, for some, the industry can be really intense, he says.

“The industry is sometimes really special, but I had people who looked after me and took me out of uncomfortable situations. I’m really privileged in that sense. I’ve had a lot of opportunities that many others in my class, for example, don’t.”

Sometimes Larsson notices that, despite his youth, he feels old and stressed. In this case, he assures himself that everything is fine, and there is no need to always achieve something or know the next step.

“Life has just begun,” says Larsson.

He deals with stress with the help of naps and people who make him feel good. With people who don’t just see her as a performer but love her for who she is. It is important to do things that take your mind off yourself.

“ In Sweden, paparazzi don’t bother you.

“The less you think about yourself, the happier you are. I need to get out of my own head a little.”

However, according to Larsson, being inside one’s own head is human. As an artist, he constantly exposes himself to the criticism and comments of others. Sometimes it’s hard not to care about them.

Often, in Larsson’s opinion, it’s not even about what people think, but what he thinks people think about him.

Zara Larsson dreams of big stadium gigs and mentions London’s Wembley and Los Angeles’ LoFi Stadium as her dream gig venues.

Larsson loves pop stardom and has no negative thoughts about it so far.

According to him, people in Sweden are relaxed, because no one rushes close and the paparazzi don’t bother. Larsson gets to live a very private life in his home country.

As a youngster, he believed he was at the point in his career where 80,000-person stadiums would be filled with fans. We’ll be there in ten years, he says with determination. Ideal places would be, for example, LoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Wembley in London, Madison Square Garden in New York and Friends Areena in Stockholm.

Larsson’s dream has always been to perform in front of large audiences, and his dreams include a stadium-filling world tour. On the other hand, he says that he is living his dream even now.

“It’s a cliché to say that it’s about the journey and how to reach your goal. But it is true”

Zara Larsson says she was an angry teenager and argued with strangers online because of conflicting values. Now, however, he needs peace of mind and rather fights in the background.

Feminist values are important to Larsson. He used to be talked about them loudly for example on social media. In his music, he does not deal with those themes.

“My songs often talk about being in a club and loving boys,” Larsson says and laughs.

He describes his music as escapism and fun.

If you only know Larsson’s work, not him as an artist, it can be difficult to understand what kind of person he really is.

Earlier, he argued with strangers on social media. He doesn’t act like that anymore. It takes him a lot of energy and time, and it doesn’t make him happy.

“I was a legitimately angry teenager. I spent my youth in an all-girl class. At an older age, I understood what the world really is like. It completely changed my perspective. It made me an angry and sad person. I had to be able to say things out loud,” says Larsson.

He opened up about things on his blog and shared his opinions openly, which led to a backlash on social media.

Larsson says that he still thinks about things as before and has no regrets. However, his own energies are exhausted. Now she wants to give space and support to other young women and real activists.

Support can be seen, for example, by liking or sharing other publications.

We talk still about Larsson’s best memories of Finland, and the conversation moves to cruises. Larsson says that the cruises between Sweden and Finland were a central part of his childhood.

“One of my best memories is when we went to Helsinki with my school, the Royal Swedish Ballet School. We stayed in Helsinki for a week and trained with Finns and Norwegians. It was the best time ever,” he says.

Larsson laughs when he tells how the trip took an interesting turn: there were bedbugs in the hotel.

“Fortunately, you have saunas everywhere. We put our clothes in the sauna for a few hours before going home and everything was fine.”