HS Interview | Will Ukraine soon face the same choice as Germany after World War II?

Kyivan Mustafa Nayyem is a former journalist, and it quickly becomes apparent. In the middle of an interview, he might grab a question, rephrase it and throw it back for the reporter to answer himself.

When I ask about the security guarantees Ukraine needs, Nayyem asks a counter question.

“Do you support the fact that Finland is in NATO today?

“It happened really quickly.”

Nayyem compares Finland's situation two years ago to Ukraine.

“You very quickly assessed the risks and changed your policy. You changed the rules and attitude.”

Nayyem says the West must now do the same with Ukraine. To change the attitude towards how Russia Vladimir Putin can be stopped. It won't happen on any piece of paper with promises written on it. Real security guarantees are needed for Ukraine to remain an independent democratic state.

“This is what we shout to the whole world.”

Mustafa Nayyem is from Afghanistan, but moved to Ukraine as a child.

42 years old Nayyem is one of the symbols of modern Ukrainian democracy.

A little over ten years ago, in November 2013, Nayyem wrote a Facebook post that was the initial impetus for the pro-Western revolutionary movement.

Nayyem, who was still working as an investigative journalist at the time, used social media to invite people to the central square of Kyiv to protest that the then president of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych had unexpectedly rejected the trade and cooperation agreement with the EU. The pro-Russian Yanukovych acted on Putin's orders.

The so-called Maidan movement was born, which demonstrated for months in the center of Kyiv. Yanukovych tried to suppress the demonstrations by force. He finally fled the country in February 2014, after snipers had killed dozens of people in the square.

In the weeks that followed, Russia responded by seizing the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea and starting a war in eastern Ukraine.

The same struggle is still going on: Ukraine wants to be part of the West and get rid of Russia's imperialist influence. In February 2022, the Russian offensive expanded into a full-scale war.

Protesters clashed with security forces in Kyiv in February 2014.

In February 2014, thousands of people came to Kyiv's Independence Square to mourn the victims of the opposition movement, who were killed by sniper bullets.

Mustafa Nayyem is no longer a journalist. He moved into politics after the revolution and has now changed to a leading official.

Today, Nayyem is responsible for the reconstruction of Ukraine. His office is located in a tall administrative building in Kyiv.

On the wall is a famous photograph of New York construction workers at a skyscraper site in the 1930s. Nayyem says that she heard that at least some of the men in the picture have an immigrant background.

Nayyem is originally from Afghanistan. His family left the country and ended up in Kyiv after Soviet forces invaded Afghanistan in the 1980s.

Nayyem's family is famous in Kyiv. Brother Masi Nayyem is a well-known jurist and also a war veteran. Masi lost eyes after running into a mine in the first year of the war.

Third the spring after the start of the major offensive looks bleak for Ukraine. There is a shortage of soldiers and ammunition.

The views of Germany and France, the leading European countries, are far from each other. There are elections at the end of the year in the United States, in which Donald Trump may return to power.

Russia is terrorizing civilian areas with airstrikes and has again accelerated its attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Nayyem's job seems impossible, rebuilding the country in the midst of destruction. According to Nayyem, this kind of thinking is delusional.

“In the European Union, it is thought that they or we have time to wait. Or rest. Waiting for someone else to do the dirty work.”

He says that reconstruction is about the same thing as the whole war. Ukraine cannot wait for a better moment or wait for someone else to take over.

“We have no choice,” says Nayyem.

“Colleagues in the European Union don't always understand that they don't have a choice either.”

Nayyem says that outside of Ukraine, or even in Kiev with a good air defense, the sense of war or how difficult life is near war zones can be lost. Rapid reconstruction can be a matter of life and death.

If the destroyed bridge is not repaired, the trip to the hospital can take hours. Many also want to return home, even though the threat of Russian attacks is always present. For that, not only homes, but also schools and kindergartens need to be repaired.

“It's about restoring life. We don't repair theaters or stadiums.”

As the head of reconstruction, Nayyem is close to large sums of money, which attracts corruption.

At the end of last year, one president to Volodymyr Zelensky a member of parliament representing the party was arrested on suspicion of trying to bribe Nayyem. The case was related to an attempt to get reconstruction money for the repair of the University of Kharkiv.

Nayyem alerted the anti-corruption authorities.

According to Nayyem, European taxpayers should make more of a fuss about the fact that the funds frozen from Russia have not been released for Ukraine's use.

Now tax money goes to support Ukraine. He steals the question again and flips it to the interviewer.

“You pay taxes to Finland, don't you?”

Actually to Germany, because I live there.

“Even more descriptive. German taxpayers are now paying for crimes committed by Russia, but why. Why aren't Russian oligarchs with assets in Germany paying the bill?

The suburb of Saltivka in Kharkiv was badly destroyed in the early stages of the Russian invasion. Now the area is being repaired and the residents have started to return.

Nikolai Tsyrkunyk bricked the wall of the power station damaged in the bombing in the Saltivka suburb of Kharkiv in March.

Nayyemi the work sounds impossible also due to the fact that the reconstruction is taking place during an exceptional wartime.

We have arrived to meet Nayyem in Kyiv directly from Kharkiv, where the Russians have done extensive destruction.

Destroyed residential areas have been repaired. At the same time, many are dissatisfied with how much of the destroyed home is eventually replaced. There is a lot of pent-up political discontent in Ukraine, which cannot be freely expressed during the war.

War and the realization of fundamental rights rarely go well together. Ukraine has had martial law in force since the beginning of the Russian invasion, which restricts civil rights in various ways.

The presidential elections would have been this spring, but because of the war, the elections will not be held. Ukrainian men between the ages of 18 and 60 are not allowed to leave the country except in special cases.

Yet, at the same time, the war in Ukraine is about defending democracy from the attack of authoritarian Russia. To defend the same principles, Nayyem also invited people to the streets of Kyiv a decade ago.

Europe is trying to stick to the rule of law and the rules of democracy. In particular, respect for democracy and the rule of law are things that separate Western democracies from Russia.

For example, I raise the debate about closing Finland's eastern border and whether Finland can neglect international agreements just to fight the Russian threat.

According to Nayyem, this is often the weak point of Western countries.

“Russia considers these principles to be our weaknesses.”

In his opinion, Russia gets in the way when we always choose the “right” way to act, and Russia chooses shady means. And in the gray area, Russia manages to win.

Nayyem returns to talk about the frozen funds from Russia. According to him, Russia has managed to sow doubt in the minds of European politicians that the use of funds would be unfair and wrong. According to experts, the use of the funds could cause a massive deposit flight, which would confuse the market.

EU Commission presented in March, that the revenues generated by the frozen funds of the Russian central bank will be directed to the acceleration of arms aid to Ukraine.

French president Emmanuel Macron is trying to wake up the rest of Europe to the fact that the current support is not enough to keep Ukraine afloat. In February, he said that sending Western troops to Ukraine should not be ruled out.

Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz has rejected the idea completely. He believes that sending Western troops to Ukraine will lead to the third world war and a possible nuclear war.

Nayyem does not directly answer the question of whether there can be lasting peace in Ukraine without NATO membership or the presence of Western forces.

He reminds us of the past mistakes of Western countries. No borders were placed on Russia after the Chechen wars, the Georgian war or the annexation of Crimea.

Western intelligence knew months before the February 2022 major attack about Russia's intentions, but still they were chasing the weapons aid. Like Germany, Finland also decided on military aid to Ukraine only after the major attack began.

Currently Finland negotiates with Ukraine on bilateral security commitments. Ukraine has agreed on similar commitments with other European countries.

The agreement is political and not binding in the same way as the NATO partnership.

Nayyem reminds us that the West promised Ukraine security guarantees already in 1994, when Ukraine gave up the nuclear weapons left over from the Soviet Union. The nuclear warheads were taken to Russia.

The promise turned out to be empty. Russia was still not put on the brakes, and Ukraine did not receive real security guarantees.

NATO former Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen presented in November, an option where Ukraine could be included in NATO without the eastern parts occupied by Russia.

In the model, the vast majority of Ukraine would remain an independent democratic country with strong security guarantees from the West.

The proposal has been called the West German model in the European debate. After World War II, West Germany joined NATO in 1955 and became part of the Community of Western Countries. East Germany remained a vassal of the Soviet Union.

“At that time in Germany, there was a discussion about whether to choose freedom or unity,” says Nayyem.

“Germany chose freedom.”

Mustafa Nayyem says that Ukraine may have to discuss whether to choose freedom or unity.

Nayyem says this consideration may be ahead if Ukraine fails to turn the war into a win.

“The choice is like between father and mother. But this choice is ahead if we don't win the way we want, i.e. by taking back our territories.”

He does not see that there is lasting peace without a clear threat to Russia. And this deterrence can only be provided by allies in the EU and NATO who share the same values ​​with Ukraine.

Nayyem again turns the question to Europe: If such a forced choice were to happen, how would Europe guarantee the security of an independent Ukraine? It could mean NATO or a completely new kind of security structure.

War will end in time, and then, according to Nayyem, all of Ukraine's allies must ask themselves why the war was fought: What is the price of all the destroyed Ukrainian lives? What did Ukraine fight for?

“This is my question. If the security of Ukraine is not guaranteed, everything has been done in vain. That would be a moral defeat for democracy.”