HS interview Western withdrawal and Taliban progress turn eyes on Central Asia – Terhi Hakala to start EU Special Representative

Ambassador Terhi Hakala has toured Central Asia before, but since Thursday it has been his main job. That is when he will start as the European Union Special Representative for Central Asia.

The time is right. The five former Soviet republics in the region have long been the focus of international attention.

“In a way, a new situation is opening up here. Not only has the coronavirus hit these Central Asian states and their socio-economic situation quite hard, international forces are leaving Afghanistan, ”says Hakala.

From Central Asia when we speak, we usually mean five countries, namely Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

“But if you look at the big picture, Afghanistan has, of course, been an integral part of it all along. Borders are common, ethnic groups are common, ”says Hakala.

The departure of international troops is a big deal. President of the United States Joe Biden announced in April that the country’s 20-year operation in Afghanistan would end on September 11th. As a result, NATO also announced the termination of its own Resolute Support operation. The last Finnish soldiers who took part in it returned to their homeland at the beginning of June.

The effects are already visible. The extremist organization Taliban has been rapidly conquering new territories in northern Afghanistan. It has also progressed in the province of Balkh, in the capital of which the Finns operate in Mazar – Sharif.

Last week, 134 Taliban-escaped Afghan soldiers crossed the Tajik border, and the next day, 53 soldiers crossed the Uzbek border for the same reason. In the world, this did not go unnoticed.

“Everyone, of course, is concerned about the impact of the departure of international forces.”

One a big concern is that Afghanistan will become some sort of safe haven for extremists. The fear is justified, as there are already several in the area. The terrorist organization Isis also recruits Central Asians.

Indeed, the authoritarian rulers of Central Asia like to talk about the threat of extremist organizations and use it to defend their hard grips. However, they have tended to define all their political opponents as radicals or extremist organizations. The riveting of all kinds of secular opposition has also radicalized some of the dissatisfied.

According to Hakala, the EU supports efforts to reduce radicalization. It means help and support, but also an emphasis on human rights for those in power. The big goal is to help economic development so that people have prospects for the future.

“We want to increase resilience and well-being.”

Resilience means, among other things, society’s resilience and ability to recover from crises and hardships.

Central Asia five countries are usually considered from a distance as a whole.

They are united by location, Soviet history and Islam. With the exception of Kazakhstan, which is rich in natural resources, the countries are poor. They are corrupt and arbitrarily run. These definitions are now also met by Kyrgyzstan, which was previously considered the only democracy in the region.

However, there are differences – and controversies. For example, there are border disputes between countries that are complicated by countless small exlaves and ethnic and linguistic differences. In the spring clashes on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, dozens of people died. The biggest controversies are related to water resources, which are also often behind smaller conflicts.

Hakala’s task is to increase regional cooperation, which therefore has its own challenges. However, he is an experienced diplomat, and not easily pushed. Hakala has led the OSCE Mission to Georgia during the war and served as Head of the Eastern Division, Ambassador to Delhi and Permanent Representative to the UN Geneva.

“We strive to support collaboration. It hasn’t been very easy in the past, but countries are working to do it. Especially Uzbekistan’s opening up and willingness to cooperate has made it easier, ”says Hakala.

Topics for cooperation include climate change. It is already affecting all countries in the region as desertification progresses and glaciers melt.

As before as Soviet republics, the countries of Central Asia have often been seen as Russia’s interest. In recent years, however, China has strengthened its position in the region, something that Moscow has not always looked forward to.

In addition to its large neighbors, the regional powers Turkey, India and Iran are also interested in the region. There is room for the EU too, Hakala says.

“In this situation, the EU is a balancing factor and does not threaten anyone else’s agenda,” he says.

On the other hand The EU must be active in the region. Central Asia is practically its neighborhood, Hakala recalls. By supporting Central Asia, the EU can reduce the number of drugs, weapons and migrants coming through it.

“The EU’s external border is close, as seen in migration and refugee flows. If the situation gets worse, people can move on. ”

So the goal is to help prevent the situation from getting worse. It means financial support, but also much more. According to Hakala, sustainable development includes human rights – especially the empowerment of women -, the democratic debate and fundamental freedoms, “which is highlighted”.

For this reason, the EU’s authoritarian regimes have long curtailed the EU. China and Russia received support more quickly and without such conditions and requirements. Central Asian countries have since found that China and Russia also have their own conditions for support. So they have sought to broaden their external relations.

“The countries of the region have consistently and repeatedly expressed their willingness to cooperate with the EU.”