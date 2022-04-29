HS interview Wage earners are threatened by the “path of impoverishment”, says Riku Aalto of the Confederation of Finnish Industry, and now demands a great deal of compensation from employers

In the opinion of the key trade union leader, it is the turn of employers to be flexible in order to secure the purchasing power of employees. Aalto proposes that the social security contributions transferred to employees in the competitiveness agreement will be returned to the employers.

Wage earners declining purchasing power is becoming a societal problem that needs to be addressed, says the Confederation of Finnish Industry Riku Aalto. As the chairman of an organization representing more than 200,000 members, he is one of Finland’s most important trade union decision-makers.

“I am concerned about how our members are doing in a situation where the cost of living, traveling and eating is rising fast. For example, we have a reasonably large number of members with a salary level of EUR 2,000–2,500 per month, ”says Aalto, 57, at the Confederation of Finnish Industry’s premises on the edge of Hakaniementori.

When the Confederation of Finnish Industry agreed at the beginning of the year on wage increases of 2%, which set the so-called general line of the labor market, there was no information about the Russian invasion or inflation of more than 5%. Aalto is now giving an interview because he has a solution to the problem.

“My suggestion for some time is that the transfer of social security contributions from employers to employees in the context of the Competitiveness Agreement should be canceled. When employees took care of solving the problem of competitiveness, then my view is that employers can now take the opportunity to improve purchasing power. ”

Aallon the presentation would have a relatively significant impact. Implementing it would mean increasing employers ‘side costs and reducing employees’ contributions by about two percentage points. To the same extent, earnings-related pension insurance contributions and unemployment insurance contributions were transferred from employers to employees in 2017–2020.

In the wage earner’s wallet, it can be roughly compared to the wage increases of around 2% agreed this year in many sectors. The total cost to private sector companies would be over € 1 billion a year.

According to Aalto, companies can now afford to bear the burden on behalf of employees.

“No one can deny that our competitiveness is in order. The situation of the companies is good and the order volumes are still growing. ”

Admittedly, the employer side may disagree that companies could afford additional annual payments of more than € 1 billion.

“Of course it is. But companies need to understand that purchasing power needs to be maintained so that people can maintain their standard of living. It would be fair for the purchasing power problem to be dealt with in this way. Otherwise, there is a path to impoverishment ahead, ”says Aalto.

The Finnish Confederation of Finnish Industry’s predecessor approved the competitiveness agreement in June 2016. Chairman Aalto in the picture before the start of the meeting.

“ “Now it’s the employer’s turn to be flexible.”

Work pension- and unemployment insurance contributions are statutory, so changes to their determination are decided by Parliament on the proposal of the Government.

However, the chairman of the Confederation of Industry says he is not alone trying to put pressure on the government behind his proposal. Instead, he believes the central labor market organizations should negotiate together and submit a joint proposal to the government. The Confederation of Finnish Industry is part of the SAK, in addition to which the central organizations are the Finnish Confederation of Technical Workers STTK and the Akava University of Applied Sciences on the employee side and the Confederation of Finnish Industries EK and the KT.

In Aalto’s opinion, it would be logical for the social partners to agree together on the termination of the latest amendments to the Competitiveness Agreement. The public sector’s periodic holiday pay cut is a thing of the past, and the 24-hour extension has also been removed from most collective agreements.

Industry Association will negotiate salary increases for its members again in the fall. According to Aalto, the pressure to increase wages is considerable due to rising prices. Reducing employees ’social security contributions could help improve purchasing power and thus reduce pressure on wage increases, he believes.

Ongoing public sector labor dispute Aalto does not want to comment directly. However, he says that the outcome of the negotiations will also affect the industry’s future negotiations. Aalto is concerned about the future of the entire labor market system.

“Who will go to make the first contract in the round in the future if there is information that the next contractor will get a better contract through a mediator or some board?”

In the current round of negotiations, an exceptional number of unions have issued strike warnings. According to Aalto, the employer’s efforts to decentralize employment and weaken working conditions are destabilizing the labor market. Employers’ acceptance of social security contributions could stabilize the situation and increase trust between the parties, Aalto believes.

“The purchasing power problem comes into play anyway. Therefore, you should discuss the playing cards that will solve this issue in time. That this does not go to the construction of barricades in the autumn, ”he explains his opening on the transfer of social security contributions.

The chairman of the Confederation of Industry also refers to what the president and party leaders will give in early April joint opinion.

“After all, they appealed for national unity. It may not have been about the labor market, but I read that it is better to try to find solutions together than to start arguing. ”