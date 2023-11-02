HS Interview | Ukraine should be invited to become a member of NATO, says the former Secretary General of NATO: “Grey areas are areas of danger”

Ukraine the military alliance should be invited to become a member of NATO, and a good moment for this would be next summer’s summit in Washington. In addition, Ukraine should now be supported with both long-range weapons, fighter jets and heavy battle tanks.

This is what the former Secretary General of NATO says Anders Fogh Rasmussen.

“We should remove all self-imposed restrictions on arms deliveries. We should supply the Ukrainians with everything they need,” says Rasmussen in an interview with HS in Helsinki.

Until now, Ukraine has been supported enough that it can survive, Rasmussen characterizes. Now, however, the country should be offered what is needed for a decisive victory.

“In the longer term, I think the time has come to invite Ukraine to join NATO,” he says.

“We have to understand that gray areas are areas of danger. Impartiality in the old sense of the word no longer exists.”

War It has now been more than 600 days in Ukraine, and a difficult winter is ahead. At the same time, the new war in the Middle East has focused heavily on Gaza and the worsening humanitarian situation.

Rasmussen says, on the one hand, that he is not worried that the war in the Middle East would divert attention from Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine. On the other hand, he considers it clear that right now the media’s attention is strongly focused on the war between Israel and Hamas, and that this kind of thing always carries the risk of turning political attention as well.

Rasmussen says he finds it encouraging that during his several visits to the US Congress, there has still been cross-party support for support for Ukraine.

He sees that the war in the Middle East has also changed the public debate in the United States: Now many Americans, who previously were a little suspicious of the United States’ commitments abroad, understand that it is in the national security interests of the United States to commit, Rasmussen estimates.

The United States is a very long-standing close ally of Israel.

“I believe that it may be increasingly difficult for isolationists to justify their position. And we’ve seen that support for helping Israel is strong. I believe that in one way or another this is also linked to supporting Ukraine.”

The stability of the US support for Ukraine has still appeared uncertain in recent weeks and days due to the chaotic situation in Congress.

At the end of a lengthy process, the newly elected chairman of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson wanted to for starters, separate the support for Ukraine from the financial package that was meant for both Israel and Ukraine. After this he said, on the other hand, according to the US media that he is open to supporting Ukraine separately, as long as Israel is helped first.

Rasmussen resembles Johnson also verifiedthat the United States cannot allow Putin to win in Ukraine.

NATO countries at the summit in Vilnius in July, were not ready to invite Ukraine as a member of the alliance, according to its wishes.

for Ukraine was offered instead, a new NATO-Ukraine Council, a multi-year support program for the modernization of the armed forces and a promise that it will eventually join NATO without the so-called Member Training Program (MAP).

In addition, the group of G7 countries signed a separate declaration in Vilnius, which outlined how Ukraine will be supported in the next few years to end the war and prepare for future attacks. It’s about some kind of security guarantees.

Rasmussen previously presented a similar model of security guarantees together with the President of Ukraine to Volodymyr Zelensky head of the office Andri Jermak with.

He now says that he considers Vilna’s promises promising in this regard. For example, France and Germany have already come a long way in their own negotiations with Ukraine, says Rasmussen. The United States will play a decisive role, and negotiations with it have begun.

Rasmussen’s in my opinion, next summer’s summit would be an excellent opportunity for a membership invitation to NATO, among other things, because it is NATO’s 75th anniversary meeting.

For example, the United States and Germany have approached Ukraine’s membership with caution.

It is not easy to reach an agreement on the invitation to Ukraine. The main counter-argument is that Ukraine cannot be invited into a military alliance as long as the war lasts.

“It is an extremely dangerous argument because it gives [Venäjän presidentille Vladimir] For Putin incentives to continue the war in Ukraine to prevent any rapprochement between Ukraine and NATO,” says Rasmussen.

“We should send a very strong message to Ukraine, but also to Putin, that whatever you do, whatever you think, whatever you say, one thing is clear: Ukraine is joining NATO and you can’t do anything about it.”

Ukrainian joining would naturally be risky as the war continued. The idea is that it would bring NATO, with its fifth article, clearly involved in the war.

Article five refers to the record that an armed attack against one or more NATO countries in Europe and North America must be considered an attack against all of them.

Rasmussen should think carefully about, for example, how article five would be defined in the case of Ukraine when the country is already at war.

For example, in the case of Ukraine, it could be said to extend to the areas under Kiev’s control. This would protect all of Western Ukraine from Russian attacks, as Putin has been seen to respect Article Five, says Rasmussen. This would also free up Ukraine’s resources for stronger actions in eastern Ukraine, he believes.

According to Rasmussen, the procedure in question should not mean that Ukraine gives up, for example, Crimea, because the whole of Ukraine could be invited to NATO in accordance with its internationally recognized borders. At the same time, Article five would apply for the time being only to the territory held by Ukraine, until the territory is reunified.

This would be like the model applied when Germany was invited to NATO in 1955 and East Germany was still occupied by the Soviet Union.

One reason According to Rasmussen, making decisions as quickly as possible about Ukraine’s relationship with NATO as well as its wider support is also the next year’s elections in the United States. If the matter becomes a hot topic of discussion during the elections, the decisions will be complicated.

The former president Donald Trump’s about a possible re-election, Rasmussen says that he would rather not think about this option at all. Of course, the possibility must still be considered.

He says that regardless of the outcome of the election – and especially urgently if Trump is elected – it would now be necessary for Europe to start investing more in its defense.

Rasmussen describes as a great disappointment that more countries still do not meet NATO’s goal of investing two percent in defense in relation to the gross national product. The previous one According to NATO’s forecast about a third of the NATO member countries would be able to read this year.

“Even after Russia’s attack on Ukraine, it has been difficult to get Europeans to understand that we need to take more responsibility for our own security.”

in Finland The future role of the United States is just now the subject of close discussion in the newly born defense cooperation agreement because of.

This week, Finland and the United States finalized an official-level draft agreement on ever-closer defense cooperation, which would enable the very free movement of US soldiers to Finland and, among other things, the advance storage of material. US citizens would be assigned certain areas.

Similar agreements are being concluded in Sweden and Denmark. Norway and the Baltic countries already have similar ones.

“In terms of the transatlantic connection, it is of course extremely important,” Rasmussen commented on the agreements.

He describes the change in the atmosphere in the Nordic countries as noteworthy and recalls how controversial it used to be to talk about the presence of the United States in his own home country of Denmark, not to mention Sweden and Finland.

“And now suddenly we realize that we need strong cooperation across the Atlantic with the United States. So for Pohjola, it is a confirmation of our defense that these bilateral agreements with the United States exist.”