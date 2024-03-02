HS Interview | “This is an amazing change”, says Giorgia Meloni's confidante in Brussels – the nationalist right wing of the European Parliament is preparing for an election victory

The nationalist right-wing is expecting an election victory in the summer European elections. “This is an amazing change,” says Nicola Procaccini, chairman of the ECR group, in an interview with HS.

To come it's easy for an election winner to smile.

Nicola Procaccini receives the reporter and the cameraman in his office in the labyrinths of the European Parliament in a relaxed and good-natured manner. The essence says that things are moving in a good direction.

Procaccini leads the conservative ECR group in the parliament. It is part of the right wing of the European Parliament, which, based on opinion polls, is on its way to a big electoral victory in the European elections in June.

“Hopefully the polls are right,” Procaccini begins as we sit down for the interview.

“If they are, we can turn the balance of power in the parliament to the right and try to change the agenda of the EU in recent years.”

June after the elections, the European Parliament may face an unprecedented redistribution of power. Based on opinion polls, the right-wing groups ECR and ID can take up to a quarter of the seats.

If the election result followed the current opinion polls, the biggest winner of the election would be the ID group. French Marine Le PenItaly Matteo Salvini and the Netherlands Geert Wilders a group that brings together far-right politicians like

However, ID's ability to use its growing power is questionable, as other parliamentary groups do not cooperate with it.

The real winner in the situation may be ECR, which is the most salon-worthy of the right-wing groups. It is also expected to increase its support. The group is led by Poland's Law and Justice party and the Italian brothers, and its ranks also include MEPs from Basic Finns.

ECR is consciously breaking away from the ID group and positioning itself closer to the political center. When power in the parliament is dispersed, the ECR can increasingly find itself in a situation where majorities are built with its support. Procaccini would play a key role in these negotiations.

The 48-year-old Procaccini represents the Italian Brothers party and is described as the prime minister by Giorgia Meloni as a creditor. The two have a long history together.

Therefore, Procaccini is the right person to tell how the group wants to use its power in the future.

Giorgia Meloni attended the meeting of the ECR group in Rome in the summer of 2022 before becoming the Prime Minister of Italy.

“ “One of the biggest mistakes of the election period was the energy transition, too quickly giving up fossil fuels.”

Above all ECR wants to put a brake on the deepening of integration, i.e. making more and more decisions together at the EU level.

“We oppose federalism, which reduces states to administrative bodies and destroys nations,” says Procaccini.

He wants less detailed regulation that extends to people's everyday life. The EU should only act in core matters, such as foreign policy, securing borders or protecting domestic companies from, for example, Chinese competition. The group also supports closer defense cooperation.

Concretely ECR's access to power would be seen, for example, in the direction of climate policy. According to Procaccini, the group's goal is the EU's green transition program, or so-called of the green deal “complete renewal”.

“We need to change a lot of the laws we passed this election season.”

Procaccini wants the EU to adopt a “more realistic and pragmatic” line for phasing out fossil fuels. Due to the green transition, the EU's dependence on Russian energy is being replaced by dependence on Chinese solar panels, he believes.

“One of the biggest mistakes of this election period was the energy transition, too quickly giving up fossil fuels. I think we have to be patient and wait for the technology to mature.”

The EU should even consider postponing the 2050 carbon neutrality goal, “if the geopolitical situation requires it,” says Procaccini.

He believes that the chances of changing the direction of climate policy in the next election period are good. According to him, the green transition program already has a strong opposition in the European Parliament, which reaches from the right-wing ID group through the ECR and the center-right EPP to some delegations of the liberal Renew group.

“In the future, this majority will be even stronger.”

“ “We already know that the next commission is leaning to the right. This is an absolutely amazing change.”

Otherwise like the parliament, the European Parliament is not divided into governing parties and opposition. The work of the parliament is led by a coalition of large groups, which represents the majority of the parliament and agrees on the broad lines of politics. Currently, the coalition consists of the center-right EPP, the social democrats S&D and the liberals Renew. The greens have also been involved in the cooperation.

The big question is whether the current parties in power will be able to build a strong enough coalition. It is also common knowledge that part of the EPP hopes for deeper cooperation with the right-wing conservatives.

Would ECR like to join the next coalition? According to Procaccini, the matter is largely in the hands of the EPP. From Finland, the coalition belongs to the EPP group.

“It depends on the EPP. If it wants the same majority as before, it can do so.”

Procaccini says that five years ago, due to the election result, the EPP was forced to seek cooperation with the left wing of the parliament. Now the situation is different for him.

“In the next parliament, the EPP can change its position and vote together with other center-right groups and delegations, and we can change the EU.”

However, he does not believe that a center-right majority would emerge in parliament, which would vote uniformly on all issues, but rather on selected issues, for example climate and environmental issues.

“We can cooperate, but we are not the same group,” says Procaccini about the ID group.

Right-wing groups a long-term dream has been to join forces. It would give the parties more power. There was also an attempt to form a large right-wing group five years ago, without success.

Joining forces in these elections could bring unprecedented dominance to right-wing parties. They could form the largest group in the parliament, which in practice would give them great power in choosing the president of the commission and writing the program.

Still, Procaccini dismisses the idea.

“We were not in favor of it earlier because we have some disagreements with some of the ID delegations. I think the differences are too great to form one group.”

He says that the most important threshold issue for cooperation is the attitude towards Russia. Those who understand Russian are not accepted into the group. As an example of a party with which cooperation is not suitable, Procaccini mentions the German far-right AfD.

Instead, Procaccini believes that on certain issues the groups can vote as a single front.

To the European elections it's still three months, and the campaigning hasn't really started yet. The current polls do not necessarily tell much about the final result of the election.

Still, Procaccini has good reason to smile. He believes that the direction of the EU is changing, whatever the result of the European elections.

He points out that in the last five years, the right wing has won almost all the parliamentary elections held in the member states. It means that the European Council, made up of the leaders of the member states, is politically on the right.

After the elections, the European Council, on the other hand, appoints its candidate for president of the Commission, sets the EU's agenda for the coming years and also appoints the commissioners.

“We don't have to wait for the European elections, because we already know that the next commission is leaning to the right. This is an absolutely amazing change,” says Procaccini.

“Since the new commission consists of center-right commissioners, its program is also center-right. That's why we are optimistic about the future.”