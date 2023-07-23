HS Interview | “They’re trying to find someone who can be broken” – Danish Dennis Christensen spent five years in prison in Russia for his faith

In 2017, Dennis Christensen became a precedent – the first Jehovah’s Witness imprisoned for his faith in Russia. The Russian representative of the movement, Jaroslav Sivulski, believes that the religious movement became a guinea pig, with which the state tested social control.

Dennis Christensen, released in May 2022, was filmed last summer in Denmark.

Elina Saarilahti HS

2:00 am

Oli Thursday, May 25, 2017, in the small town of Oryol, southwest of Moscow, when thirty armed employees of the Russian security service arrested by Dennis Christensen.

The carpenter who moved to Russia from Denmark spent a total of five years in various prisons and penal institutions in Russia.