HS interview There is again dangerous talk of cutting spending in Finland, says the SDP’s vice-chairman – and criticizes the Ministry of Finance

Matias Mäkynen believes that the economic debate in Finland is too stuck to adjust. He cites as one of the reasons the views of Ministry of Finance officials, which politicians listen to with a sensitive ear.

Finn the economic debate focuses on the wrong things, says the vice-president of the sdp Matias Mäkynen.

Prime minister Sanna Marinin (sd) A related first-term Member of Parliament is concerned about speeches calling for fiscal adjustment.

Adjustment means reducing indebtedness by cutting spending and tightening taxes. According to Mäkynen, the focus should be on active business policy and promoting economic growth.

“Finland is still talking about ‘pain packages’ and a quick return to the spending framework, although the international debate has already moved forward.”

Mäkynen refers to economists Vesa Vihriälä, Bengt Holmström, Roope Uusitalon and Sixten Korkman report published in May. According to the time for stimulus increases will end in 2023 at the latest. That is when they say a billion-euro adjustment program, called a pain package in the report, should begin.

A similar view presented this week Economic Policy Review Council. According to the council, the government should start making decisions on cuts and tax increases as early as next year if the coronavirus pandemic is brought under control.

Mäkysen even the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Organization of Industrialized Countries (OECD), which are still calling for rapid fiscal consolidation after the financial crisis, no longer make similar cuts.

Head of the IMF’s Economic Policy Department Vitor Gaspar Has said, developed low – interest debt countries do not have to embark on a path of adjustment to pay the interest rate cut. For example, Finland is paying less and less interest expenses for its rapidly growing debt.

Also a professor of economics who spoke to the Marin-led Economic Council on Wednesday Mariana Mazzucato said, that societies will not succeed in “tightening their belts”.

Mäkynen agrees with Gaspar and Mazzucato. According to him, the recovery must be continued long enough, as it will also support growth and employment in the long run.

“But at the same time as the IMF has changed its position on stimulus, our attitudes are still the same as in 2010. And it didn’t go very well then. Too fast adjustments contributed to our growth only from 2015. ”

Mäkysen believes that one reason for the one-sidedness of the economic debate is that officials in the Ministry of Finance are happy to present their own views on the right kind of economic policy – and politicians listen with a sensitive ear.

He raises, for example, the speeches of officials of the Ministry of Finance, which have been made by officials during the parliamentary elections. Among them, officials include submitted their comments the need for adjustment in the next term. Mäkynen doesn’t like the way he works.

“These speeches have been very valuable. Most parties have embraced the views of officials at once, which is why the actual economic policy debate has not taken place during the elections. ”

Mäkynen emphasizes that he does not criticize civil servants as individuals.

“There is nothing wrong with the morale of officials. I don’t think they are as politically oriented as some accuse. They bring out views based on their expertise in the name of transparency. But it would be up to politicians to challenge them more and highlight the value charges associated with the choices. ”

Sdp: n the statements of the vice-chairman may raise questions, as the government led by the sdp has also listened carefully to the views of officials.

Last year, the government outlined the former Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Finance Martti Hetemäen that the government debt ratio should be stabilized by the end of the decade. Prime Minister Marin Has saidthat adjustment measures must also be taken, even if the time is not yet right.

Despite his criticism, Mäkynen himself does not completely rule out making adjustments already during this parliamentary term.

“If the corona crisis lasts, then of course not. But if we catch up faster than after the financial crisis, we may also be able to adjust our economy faster. In that case, the need for cuts or tax increases is also likely to be lower. ”

Government has itself decided to link part of its employment target to impact assessments carried out by the Ministry of Finance. According to Mäkynen, the government’s decision has guided decision-making too much to reforms that increase the supply of labor, such as social security blackmail.

Instead, for example, the Ministry does not calculate the long-term employment effects of stimulus measures that increase demand, for example. He believes there are.

“For example, the major rail projects launched by the government have not been given any long-term employment effects by the ministry.”

Still, Mäkynen says “of course” he believes, for example, in the Ministry of Finance’s assessment that the government’s decision removal of the pension tube will bring about 9,000 additional workers by the end of the decade.

“It was the right decision because there is evidence of the age-increasing effect of the tube. The more I call it, that gaze also translated into demand-side measures. There is not enough labor supply, there should be jobs. ”

Although Mäkynen’s criticism is also directed at politicians, and it is quite rare to publicly challenge the actions and views of civil servants.

Mäkynen is not worried about receiving his views.

“It doesn’t bother me if someone gets angry. I’m more worried about the fact that almost always, when someone presents Finnish economic policy debate something different from the mainstream, the views of those being ridiculed or hushed up. “