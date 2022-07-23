HS interview | There are no quick solutions to the salary mess affecting thousands of Helsinki workers, says Mayor Vartiainen

The mayor does not yet know if there will be any compensation for the workers in addition to the compensation required by law. He says that later this year we will consider how to create “good will”.

HELSINKI mayor Juhana Vartiainen does not promise quick solutions to the city’s salary payment problems or compensation for employees in addition to compensation required by law.

The city led by Vartiainen has already failed to pay its salary for a month.

According to the city’s own estimate, approximately five percent of the salaries in each salary batch are incorrect. It means that every month around two thousand employees receive an incorrect salary – or remain unpaid. Many have had to get into debt.

Supervisors and payroll accountants are overwhelmed by their increased workload due to the problems, and there is no end in sight.

In an interview with HS on June 16 The guard said, that after some time the crisis situation has been resolved. That it will take a while.

Now, in an interview on Friday, July 22, he says:

“Yes, I want to be realistic in that way, that I believe these problems will continue for a few more months for sure.”

INTERVIEW the night before Vartiainen has flown from New York to Helsinki and will give an interview on Friday afternoon by phone.

Last week, Vartiainen participated in the Bloomberg training program organized by Harvard University, where 40 mayors from around the world gathered. Citing busy days, the mayor did not agree to a phone interview during his official trip.

In New York, we have listened to lectures by “Harvard’s best professors” and done group work with other mayors.

In groups of four, each mayor took turns to raise an acute problem from his own city. Others presented feedback and proposed solutions.

It is not difficult to guess what is the most current problem in Helsinki.

According to Vartiainen, the comments received from other mayors on salary payment problems in New York are certainly useful “when properly applied in the American context”.

TO THE MAYOR there has been a lot to learn in the salary payment mess.

“This is a project that started before I was in my current position. There are so many processes going on in this city that it is quite a big job to stay on top of everything that is being done here,” says Vartiainen.

When asked about the causes of the problems, he lists the same nonsense as the senior management. Helsinki is such a big city that it has had to apply its own version of the salary payment system. The pandemic has hit the road, which is why training has been organized remotely. The week-long strike in May has also been a slow-down.

“This crisis is going to last, so I don’t have complete answers right now [ongelmien syistä].”

The crisis really lasts. Even though corrective measures have been taken in the monthly transaction, the number of salary errors has not started to decrease. According to the city, in early July, the number of errors was on the rise.

Vartiainen himself was not surprised that errors appeared during the implementation. According to him, such large projects “rarely go without pain”.

“The bigger surprise has been that the problems have continued and accumulated.”

THE GUARD has decided that an external investigation will be ordered into the situation. According to him, it is particularly important in order to avoid mistakes of this scale in the future.

The scale is really big not only for those affected by salary errors, but also from the point of view of the city’s economy.

Vartiainen emphasizes that the city has “a thorn open” to solve the problems. Since it is such a big problem, according to him, there is no need to “sneeze” in the situation.

The project’s original budget has clearly been exceeded. In addition, consulting company Deloitte has already been paid more than two million euros since March for support for salary problems.

According to Vartiainen, neither he nor anyone else currently has an estimate of how much the entire salary mess will cost the city.

Does the mayor worry about the spending of money?

“Of course, Helsinki’s economy is suffering. I’m an exact euro person, but in this regard prioritization is not very difficult. However, these are unique problems, and I want to send the message that yes, we will solve these problems.”

of HS in an interview earlier this week, Helsinki’s top officials emphasized Sarastia’s responsibility for the problems. The managing director of Sarastia, on the other hand, reminded that the problems are also largely about changes in the city’s internal operating procedures.

Who does Vartiainen think is responsible for the salary payment situation in the city?

“Well, I think it’s most honest to say that I’m ultimately responsible. I’m not going to shift the responsibility to anyone else.”

However, Vartiainen himself is not involved in “micromanaging”. According to his own words, he cannot see everywhere, even if he constantly asks the senior management for information about the situation.

When he is asked, for example, why, according to the employees, the management did not listen when they told about the problems in the test phase of the system, he transfers the question to the senior management.

“You asked this From Nina Gros? I honestly don’t really remember.”

To Sarastia the related decision-making and later the solution of the problems have been led by personnel director Nina Gros, digitization director Mikko Rusama and head of the office Sami Sarvilinna. Does the mayor still have confidence in them?

“In general, yes. To be honest, they and many others have put in an excellent effort. In the retrospective assessment, information will probably be generated, based on which all of us, me and those mentioned, can see if we are acting in the best possible way.”

The mayor does not want to blame Sarastia as a company. According to him, the situation is a big challenge for Sarastia as well.

“Of course, I expect that our partner takes the situation as seriously as we do. Clearly, both of us have room for improvement in this situation.”

Vartiainen reminds that there was no “ready-made solution on the store shelf” for an employer the size of Helsinki, and large software projects are always uncertain.

On the other hand, the starting points were not necessarily good anyway.

“I don’t want to criticize past decision-makers, but we have some digital repair debt in Helsinki.”

Mayor is “reasonably optimistic” about the future. He is confident that things are going in a better direction, “even though the numbers still don’t look good”.

However, the employees’ trust in Helsinki as an employer has been severely eroded. It is known that employees have been fired or stopped working for the city due to salary payment problems.

Vartiainen believes that trust in the employer will be restored when the problems can be solved. He repeats the same as before: he apologizes for the inconvenience caused to the employees and hopes for patience.

According to the law, employees are entitled to late payment interest and compensation if direct damages have occurred from delayed wages. Are there other ways to compensate employees for problems?

“For sure, HR will still think about how to create goodwill later this year.”

At the very least, he would like to reward employees who have worked overtime to solve problems in a performance bonus style. They say that good performances are kept in mind.