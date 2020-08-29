HS interview There are a lot of bankruptcies ahead, says Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä, and the state does not have quick ways to help

Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä (center) is more than concerned.

It’s behind week of sad co-operation news.

In Finnair, On Viking Line, At UPM, At SSAB, At Metso-Outotec and Swissport In Finland, a total of about 3,300 people are expected to be fired, laid off or part-time.

“Several more of these will be heard during the fall. It is quite clear that many people will still be crying this autumn, ”says Lintilä.

“The layoffs will be practically ones that can no longer be stopped. Unfortunately, the idea that the state would save every company is unrealistic. ”

Yet In the spring, the redundancies were slowed down by Finland flexible layoff system, forms of state aid and various payment facilities.

Finland survived the early months of the coronavirus pandemic better than any other European country really.

Gross domestic product decreased the least in Europe. There have been fewer infections than in any other European country.

However, the situation in Finland will not make it much easier for export companies if investments are frozen everywhere and companies do not buy products from Finnish companies.

The situation affects all Finns, as 40 per cent of Finland’s gross domestic product comes from exports.

Lintilä says the state has very few quick ways to help export companies.

Of course, there is a wide range of financial assistance for multi-billion euro export projects, but money will not help if companies’ products do not go on sale due to the coronary virus.

“For example, order books in the technology industry have pretty much run out.”

Lintilä says he understands that companies may not want to borrow in this corona situation.

Besides, Finland’s competitiveness is weakening when wages are not here flexibility in crises in the same way than, for example, in Germany. In addition, dismissal in Finland is cheaper for companies than in Germany, for example.

Lintilä says no new funding packages are being prepared when the amount that is available has not yet been applied for.

In the spring, for example, the state increased Finnvera’s guarantee mandate to ten billion euros. Only a billion has been spent, Lintilä says.

The government has set aside 250 million euros for companies to apply for cost support by the end of August, but only about one hundred million euros have been applied for, the minister says.

Lintilä says that the cost support will be analyzed and the criteria will be reviewed. If the criteria are changed, changes in the law are needed. Otherwise, the form of support can be continued by regulation if the need arises.

Lintilä says that he met with the CEOs of key banks last week. “They said there was no demand for the money.”

“I understand damn well that companies don’t take out a loan if they can’t see the opposite. They prefer to push their activities down and lift them up again when the opposite shore is visible again. ”

“ “It’s completely useless to blame and fight others.”

Lintilä says he is particularly concerned about two sectors.

The first is small and medium-sized businesses, which were rescued in the spring by various measures.

“They have applied for deferrals on their loans, payments, taxes and rents for three or six months. Now these are popping up in payment, and the cash resources of these companies have not improved during the summer. We will see a lot of bankruptcies. ”

According to Lintilä, few dare to continue the deferrals because it will only increase future debt.

Second The group that worries Lintilä are big companies.

“We have a bit of an idea left over that we just have to look for new innovations and actions. Yes, we also need to take care of our traditional chimney industry. It has been a cornerstone of the Finnish economy, and it will continue to be so. ”

Lintilä says that a short- and long-term survival strategy must be made on behalf of the industry.

According to Lintilä, some of the actions need to be decided already in the September budget debate, such as the decisions on a tax reform guaranteeing the lowest energy tax in Europe and an emissions trading scheme.

Government actions facilitate EU Recovery Fund and fair transition fund.

“We have more than three billion euros coming from the EU. It must be used as well as possible specifically to grow and support our industry and exports. ”

There will certainly be controversy over money, as all parties crave money in slightly different ways.

Lintilä would like companies to be able to apply for EU money for new investments and new production directions, among other things.

Lintilä says the long-term strategy needs to be ready in a year’s time as the government negotiates next year’s state budget. “Then a bigger picture of how to support exports and industry would be ready.”

He has not yet gone into more detail to assess what all the industrial package would include.

“Increasing research and development funding needs to be in the package. There must be those elements that are responsible for the change in the industry. Above all, everyone should commit to the package. ”

Lintilä doubts that not all ministers really understand the problems of companies and the export industry.

“All parties should now realize by this time that this time is not a time for small and imaginative politics. Now we need to focus on cooperation. It applies to the five parties in the government, employers as well as employees. ”

Employers and employee representatives have been looking for employment in working groups for a year now. Nothing else has been born other than blaming others.

“Such excessive self-interest is not appropriate in this situation. Employment and Finland’s interests should now be pursued. It is completely useless to blame and fight others. ”

Lintilä says that in the September budget debate, in addition to employment decisions, it is at least as important to return to the budget framework, ie how much the government decided to increase spending at the beginning of its term.

“Next year is a debt stimulus, but in the budget debate, all parties need to commit to a 2023 return to the state budget.”

There is an improvement in information, Minister Lintilä admits.

“ “We cannot close the country. If it closes, we will push the Finnish economy into a black hole. ”

Lintilä got nervous a couple of weeks ago in the government evening school, the Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiurun (sd) as a message about forced quarantines.

He is still not calm. Throughout the end of August, a variety of corporate life-disrupting communications have emerged.

Finland should lighten its line closer to the commonly used travel criteria in Europe, Lintilä says.

“I was in Mariehamn after the Minister announced the forced quarantines. The CEO of Viking Line, sitting next to me, said that the press conference stopped selling them like a wall. ”

On Monday, Lintilä was in Kuopio, where a reservation of 120 people left the host company when the authorities sent confusing information guidelines for new public events.

“There is a huge improvement in communication. We should realize how extremely sensitive the situation of companies is. ”

Lintilä says, that huge numbers of machine specialists needed by nuclear power plants, machine shops and factories, whose expertise cannot be replaced, constantly travel to and from Finland.

“If they hear they will be quarantined for two weeks, they will go elsewhere,” Lintilä says.

“We cannot close the country. If it closes, we will push the Finnish economy into a black hole. We should think of two different modes of travel, business and pleasure. Companies are used to traveling, yes they handle it as they should. That should be said more broadly. ”