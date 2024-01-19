HS Interview | The world has changed in a fundamental way, warns Wei Li – “Companies and economic regions are more clearly divided into winners and losers”

During US election years, the stock markets have been frozen only four times. But now it is difficult to predict because the world has changed fundamentally, warns Wei Li, chief strategist at the investment company Blackrock.

World with the global main investment strategy of the largest investment company Blackrock With Wei Li it is customary to visit Finland once a year. Then he tells investment professionals and Blackrock's major clients about the company's views on the state of the global economy.

So this time too.

Last summer, Li was also in Finland with her husband on a cabin vacation, Wei Li reveals in an interview at Hotel Kämpsi in Helsinki.

The experience was so rewarding that they plan to come again.

“After the trip, we also built a sauna in the garden of our house.”

But what does Wei Li have to say to Finnish investors this time?

Blackrock recommends to its clients to invest in artificial intelligence and technology companies, even though the share prices of these companies rose sharply last year, says Wei Li.

“Artificial intelligence is one of the mega forces that will remain significant for a long time to come.”

Already at the beginning of last summer and even before that, Blackrock shifted the weight of investments to technology companies that benefit from artificial intelligence development.

Blackrock believed that successful technology companies would use the pricing power brought by a strong market position to raise prices so that they would survive the rise in costs and wages caused by inflation better than other companies, says Li.

That's how it happened.

Although the share prices of US technology companies have risen sharply, they are not yet unreasonably expensive because their ability to make a profit has also improved, Wei Li estimates.

For example, the valuations of the largest technology companies fell in 2022, and last year's rise was partly a return from this pit.

“Valuations are not as high. If you compare it to the improvement of the results, then the price is proportional to the result [p/e] is still lower than the average in 2020–2022.”

At the same time, the recent development of artificial intelligence has given reason to hope that the long-term success of technology companies will continue, Li adds.

“ Successful stock selections will be even more important in 2024.

Last in the price rally in the fall and at the end of the year, investors' attention was largely focused on the fact that the price increase spread from technology companies to companies on the S&P list and smaller listed companies.

According to Li, the fact that the prices of technology companies in the Nasdaq index rose even faster was less noticed by the public.

“I watch this relationship between the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closely every day,” he says.

Investors generally expect the current year to be a reasonably good stock market year.

One of the main reasons for this is that, according to the market consensus predicting the 12-month profit growth of S&P 500 companies, the results of these companies will improve by 12 percent.

Li has an interesting observation about this broad profit improvement forecast as well.

“More than half [tuloskasvusta] can be explained by improvements in the results of technology companies.”

Successful stock selections will therefore have even greater importance in 2024, Li estimates.

World as the global chief strategist of the largest private wealth management company, Wei Li's words carry weight.

Blackrock's views easily influence the views of clients and other asset managers. They at least give support to perceptions of the direction in which the world economy seems to be going.

The valuations of technology companies are still cheaper compared to the improvement in the ability to generate results than in 2022, states Wei Li, Blackrock's global chief strategist.

When HS interviewed Way Li in 2017he estimates that low interest rates cause asset values ​​to increase for a long time before the bubble bursts.

A year 2019 in the HS interview, with economic growth already slowing down, he said that many large investors have moved their investments from stocks to safe investments. In them, it was enough that the funds were even protected against inflation.

Last year, Li declared, that the 40-year exceptionally stable period in the economy has ended. The sudden movements of the economy will shake the market in a completely different way than what we are used to, he predicted.

Now after the pandemic, the various demand and supply curves are slowly beginning to be almost in order, and the rise in consumer prices, i.e. inflation, is being brought under control, says Li.

“The past year has been quite a roller coaster, and there are still disruptions caused by the pandemic.”

The increase in wages due to the labor shortage will increase inflation again this year, Li predicts.

The population The labor shortage due to aging is not only a problem in Western industrialized countries, but is already visible in Asia as well.

