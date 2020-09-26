HS interview The welfare state is incompatible with the free movement of capital and labor, says economist Branko Milanović: “People usually don’t want to talk about this”

The welfare state is incompatible with the free movement of capital and labor, says economist Branko Milanović: “People usually don’t want to talk about this”

According to economist Branko Milanović, an interest rate pandemic can fundamentally change the way our economy behaves in the future. But even an infectious disease does not threaten the triumph of capitalism, he says.

In recent decades, income disparities within countries have increased in most countries of the world, but at the same time, global income disparities have begun to narrow, says Branko Milanović.­

Elli-Alina Hiilamo HS

Economics hottest chart. A Serb-American economist was appointed as such Branko Milanovićin and his colleagues Christoph Laknerin published in 2013. It describes globally the development of incomes in different income categories between 1988 and 2008 and roughly answers the question of who reaped the greatest fruits of globalization. The figures draw an elephant-like pattern.