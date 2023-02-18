HS interview | The USA and Europe are more unanimous about China than ever, says a special expert at Blinken’s ministry

Russia’s attack on Ukraine has changed the world order in a year. Karen Donfried from the US State Department believes that the unity of the US and Europe will help against the threat of both Russia and China.

Finland and Sweden’s decision to apply to NATO is a “startling example of Russia’s strategic failure” in the Ukraine war, says a foreign policy specialist Karen Donfried60, of the US State Department.

The world has changed a lot in the last year since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Donfried, who is familiar with foreign relations between the US and Europe, gave a video interview to HS via Zoom on the anniversary of the war, in which he discussed Finland’s NATO process, arms aid to Ukraine and the impact of the war on US foreign policy. At the same time, he lavishly praised Finland for its strong opposition to Russia’s war of aggression.

Donfried is currently working at the US State Department on European and Eurasian affairs. From 2014 to 2021, he was the chairman of the German Marshall Fund (GMF) think tank in the United States.

What is the United States willing to do to pressure Turkey to accept Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO applications?

“Stateside we believe that the membership of both Finland and Sweden would strengthen the alliance immeasurably.

“ “We understand the threat Turkey faces”

28 out of 30 NATO members have already accepted the applications of Finland and Sweden. We are waiting for Hungary and Turkey. Hungary has said it will start processing later this month – something we very much welcome.

Turkey was concerned about the policies of Finland and Sweden regarding terrorism, and I think we all understand the threat that Turkey faces [Kurdistanin työväenpuolue] Because of the PKK.

Last year we saw a tripartite agreement between Turkey, Finland and Sweden on the measures that the countries will take. On the side of the Biden administration, it is estimated that Finland and Sweden have fulfilled the terms of the agreement, and we believe that all NATO members should now ratify the applications.

This is an ongoing discussion between Turkey, Finland and Sweden, and of course the issue comes up in our communication with Turkey.”

Karen Donfried heard about her appointment to the US Department of State in July 2021.

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has hinted that he might accept Finland into NATO before Sweden. What would be the US position if this were to happen: should Finland join the military alliance without Sweden or wait?

“I’m thinkingthat both the question of whether Turkey will ratify Finland before Sweden and the question of how Finland responds to this are very much matters of these two countries.

I only repeat that we believe that the NATO alliance would be stronger with both Finland and Sweden as members. We are sure that will still happen, and we look forward to this outcome.”

What are the US security guarantees for Finland before full membership?

“United States has clearly said that we are committed to Finland’s membership. We are working hard to complete this process.

There have been discussions about security guarantees. And you can see it with the exercises in the Baltic Sea, which will certainly continue.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksi Reznikov at the Ramstein meeting on January 20, 2023.

And for how long, how much and with what kind of weapon systems is the US ready to support Ukraine?

“President Biden has been clear that we will stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes. Yesterday [14.2.] was a meeting of the Ramstein Group, and we are all very committed to ensuring that Ukraine is in the best possible position to repel a Russian attack.

We will also make sure that Ukraine is in the strongest position on the day we get to negotiations that will bring a lasting end to the war.”

Biden wanted his foreign policy to focus on China, but has the Russian attack changed the order of priorities?

“Biden has spoken about the importance of revitalizing our alliances and partnerships since day one in the White House. He believes the United States is stronger when we work together with our allies and partners.

This premise has served him very well in all the foreign policy challenges we face. You can see its importance in Ukraine, but also in the difficulties we face with China.

“ “The Europeans realized that China was coming to Europe”

I would argue that the United States and Europe are more unanimous about China than ever before.

Many of our European partners saw China primarily as a place for European exports. With China’s Belt and Road initiative, Europeans realized that China was coming to Europe and buying important strategic infrastructure.

The United States and Europe are having a really thoughtful dialogue about how we continue to work with China on the issues where we need global cooperation, such as climate. But how do we protect our infrastructure from strategic parts at the same time.

This is a wider threat to the world order, in the face of which we are very united with Finland and our European allies and partners.”