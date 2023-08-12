HS Interview | “The train has already left,” says the coalition’s Marttinen to the Dems who are glaring at the government’s cooperation

Matias Marttinen, who leads the coalition’s parliamentary group and will later become labor minister, believes that even more employment measures can be taken than planned in the government program.

“It is there was quite a lot of everything here.”

From the chairman of the coalition’s parliamentary group From Matias Marttis the work is not over.

Petteri Orpon The government led by (kok) will negotiate in its seminar next week equality notification, which has grown in size. In connection with that, we will also consider whether the whole government will stay together.

In Marttinen’s opinion, the role of group leaders is “crucial”.

“Our job is to hold discussions within the groups and resolve possible disagreements, but also between colleagues to ensure that the lines remain straight. That is, that the government gets the parliament’s trust and that its proposals go through.”

Cracking has been visible: for example Eva Biaudet (r) hoped In an interview with HS’s Monthly Supplement the fall of the entire government.

“I don’t remember ever seeing a similar statement from a member of parliament from the ruling party,” says Marttinen.

“However, I have a strong, confidential connection with my colleagues Otto Andersson [Ruotsalaisen eduskuntaryhmän puheenjohtaja] with, and the voice connection works well between the groups. I trust that the matter will be dealt with within the group.”

“ “It would be a huge thing for all of Finland if the government fell.”

For many the unknown Marttinen has risen from background duties to the forefront in ten years.

To HS, he is described as Orpo’s confidant, especially in financial matters: he once assisted Orpo during his term as finance minister and led the main economic negotiation group in government negotiations.

Since June, he has led his party’s parliamentary group.

“I want our new representatives in particular to find positions of responsibility in the parliament that will put their skills to use in the best possible way,” Marttinen reflects.

So far, the time has mostly been spent treating the acute situation. The members of the coalition have also gathered in extra meetings in the summer to resolve the situation.

“Of course we have dealt with these very difficult questions. They have seemed boring and difficult, even painful for many of us. But at the same time, I’ve been happy that people are really committed to government work. In the Kokoumus group, there is a strong understanding of why we have embarked on this work,” says Marttinen.

“The government program has been carefully negotiated.”

Marttinen personally thinks that the economic and employment policy of the Orpo government is unique.

“This kind of ambition, I would argue, has never been seen before in our history,” he says.

In practice, a large part of the government’s employment goal is achieved through changes in unemployment insurance, for which the Ministry of Finance calculates the employment effect of more than 40,000 people. Such measures include, for example, the gradation of the level of earnings security, the abolition of child increases and the extension of the working condition to a year.

Many of the reforms are progressing quickly. In November, new labor peace or strike legislation is already expected to be submitted to parliament. The permanent working group of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health also began to deal with many changes to earnings security this week.

“It would be strange if the government didn’t immediately put the gas in the bottom. Especially in employment policy, the effects will only become visible in the longer term,” says Marttinen.

Or is it about the fact that the coalition wants to get through important goals as quickly as possible, when the government structure is shaky?

No, says Marttinen.

“It would be a huge thing for all of Finland if the government fell. There you would no longer wonder if the coalition failed in some of its goals. For months we would have an editorial ministry unable to make major decisions. This would have dramatic effects.”

Marttinen is scheduled to become Minister of Labor in the middle of the government term to continue Arto Satonen (cook) work.

What is left when a large part of the actions have already been completed at that stage?

Marttinen reminds that the Minister of Labor is responsible for many other matters than the whole of employment – for example, competition policy.

The government has recorded in its program that it will limit the public sector’s opportunities to produce support services in in-house units where there is a functioning market. In practice, this refers to situations where, for example, a welfare area or a municipality buys, for example, maintenance services from a company it owns.

“This reining in of in-house companies is one example of an important competition policy action. But these patterns are difficult and complex, which means that the construction of legislation requires careful consideration and time.”

And according to Marttinen, the employment measures should not be limited to those already agreed upon.

“I start from the fact that decisions have to be made in every budget rush. Even though the government program contains detailed entries about many things, one should not think that it is all there. The level of ambition must be very high and you must be able to make new decisions constantly.”

“ “That train left already in the spring.”

Former Minister of Transport and Communications Timo Magpie (sd) flashed in the week For online newsthat the Sdp would be ready to discuss the government program with the coalition.

He said that he “faces a lot of desire for a government of national consensus”, and emphasized that questions related to “human dignity and ethics” are more important than the economic line.

“That train already left in the spring,” says Marttinen.

“I myself was also having those discussions with the Sdp leadership about economic policy. Our perceptions of the state of the public finances were very far away. That’s when [he] this will could have been shown. But Sdp did not agree to present practically any spending savings.”

Marttinen himself co-wrote in 2018 10 Theses for the Modern Right – pamphlet. According to one thesis, “the most important political battle of the 2020s is not about the tax rate or the size of the public sector, but about the future of representative democracy, the rule of law and the liberal international system.”

How does Haraka’s appeal to “human dignity and ethics” instead of economics sound from this point of view?

“The government program promotes human rights, the rule of law, freedom of speech, freedom of the press, and important fundamental value issues. They don’t compromise a penny,” says Marttinen.

According to him, also the one in preparation communication on equality offers the parliament the opportunity to have a “genuine and thorough” discussion.

“The working group, which consults more than a hundred experts, can also find new, good measures to promote equality and equality. Because this work isn’t finished yet.”