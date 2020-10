The top role ruined and saved lives for years, says Antti Reini – He hopes he would have “left the flyover less”

Antti Reini has followed his own path in his career for decades. The journey that began in 1991 with the film Il Capitano has gradually made him one of Finland’s best-known actors. Reini, who has just published her debut novel, will be seen next at Tampere Theater.

Riitta Koivuranta HS