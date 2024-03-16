HS interview | The top judge warns of a great danger threatening the rule of law: “Citizens should open their eyes”

Democracy requires that even difficult issues can be solved together, says Pauliine Koskelo.

There is no reason to forget the importance of the rule of law, says European Court of Human Rights judge Pauliine Koskelo.

Strasbourg

European The judge is located on the fifth floor of the Human Rights Court Pauliine Koskelon office.

There is Finnish chocolate on the table and a judge's robe on the hinge side of the door. Judges of the Human Rights Court rarely give interviews, but now Koskelo has something important to say.