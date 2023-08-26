HS interview | “The time of cheap flying is over,” says Topi Manner, who is leaving Finnair

Air travel must be involved in solving a problem the size of the entire planet, says Finnair CEO Topi Manner. In Manner’s opinion, the solution can be found in technology, but the time of cheap flying is over.

Flying did not end with the pandemic. On the contrary, the sky is again filled with airplanes and the number of passengers is growing rapidly.

“The fact that people clearly want to travel shows that there is a great social need for air travel,” says Finnair’s CEO Topi Manner.

Manner piloted Finnair through the corona pandemic that brought down airlines and a sudden change in strategy, which was triggered by the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine, which cut off the company’s important flight routes to Asia. In mid-August it was announced that praised for his leadership in times of crisis Continental moves to the CEO of telecommunications company Elisa.

The news was immediately reflected in Finnair’s share price. On Monday, Finnair’s share fell almost 7 percent.

Manner leaves the company at a time when passenger numbers are already approaching the pre-pandemic figures and Finnair’s result has exceeded expectations.

However, it does not help Finnair and the entire aviation industry to sigh with relief after air travel has returned to its growth career. Next, a planet-sized problem should be solved.

Today in the summer, there have been reports of record temperatures and devastating wildfires at popular holiday destinations. Will the airline industry succeed in achieving the emission reduction goals, even though people’s desire for air travel is predicted to only continue its upward flight?

“I myself believe in technology,” Manner states.

“I believe that the goals will be reached. The short answer to what will solve this is technology, in various forms and uses.”

We sit down Manner’s and Finnair’s director of communications in the meeting room on the seventh floor of Finnair’s office Days of Tallqvist with. Behind the window, Finnair planes are waiting to depart for the next route.

Manner says that Finnair is implementing, among other things, the goals of the Science Based Targets initiative launched by the UN and the environmental organization WWF to reduce the industry’s carbon footprint.

The means of reducing carbon dioxide emissions are divided into four baskets. The first way is to develop aircraft and engine technology to be less emitting, the second way is to increase the use of renewable aviation fuels and the third way is to reduce fuel consumption by optimizing operational functions, such as making flight routes more efficient.

The fourth way is to reduce flying. The actions of other baskets have already started and they have succeeded in cutting emissions from flying, but so far the only thing that has reduced the amount of flying is the temporary pause caused by the corona pandemic.

Still, according to Manner, it is essential that “air traffic must give up the mantra of growth”.

“Air traffic needs to assess what is the part of flying that is truly necessary.”

So does giving up on the mantra of growth mean giving up on the growth of air travel?

“I specifically mean that airlines must carefully assess which growth is justifiable in order to achieve the goals for reducing the carbon footprint. That’s what I mean.”

“It can also be put into words that the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions is such a central part of the strategy that the possibility of growth must be mirrored against it.”

“ “Air traffic needs to assess what proportion of flying is truly necessary.”

International the civil aviation organization ICAO decided in 2016 to start the creation of Corsia, a global market-based emissions system for aviation.

Corsia’s goal is to enable carbon-neutral growth in the aviation industry from the level of 2019 onwards. Originally, 2020 was also supposed to be part of the starting level, but after the pandemic cut the number of flights, including the exception year would have cut the starting level too much and made the project too expensive for the airlines.

The purpose of the system is to convince both consumers and legislators that the industry itself is taking care of its climate problem.

Corsia strives for carbon-neutral growth with its own emission compensation system and with the help of the previously mentioned four basket actions. Although there is no talk of reducing flying, the big credit goes to renewable fuels.

“Biofuels are absolutely necessary in reducing the carbon footprint of air transport, and they will initially play a reasonably important role in the next five to ten years.”

“As we move forward, the raw material base for biofuels is just not enough, and synthetic fuels are needed.”

“ “The time of cheap flying is over.”

The problem with biofuels is the sufficiency of the biomass needed to make them and scaling the production to a level that meets the demand. Neste uses animal fat waste from the meat industry, used frying fat and waste and residues from vegetable oil production, such as waste from palm oil production, as raw material for biofuel.

In addition to sufficiency in biomass, experts are worried about whether the huge increase in demand for biofuels will eventually increase climate emissions elsewhere, when competition for biomass increases the profitability of palm oil and meat production, for example. Many other industries also use the same raw materials and, for example, fat waste from animal production is running out drives operators to switch to more non-ecological alternatives.

“That’s why synthetic fuels are needed,” says Manner.

Synthetic fuel is made from hydrogen and carbon dioxide collected from the air with the help of electricity. In order to be emission-free, the production of synthetic fuel also requires emission-free electricity and hydrogen.

“The technology exists, but it needs to be scaled globally to absolutely megalomaniacal amounts. The bottleneck will be how to get billion-dollar factories built one at a time. When you think about that chain to the end, the bottleneck will be the builders and engineers needed to build the production plant.”

The United States aims to cover the country’s entire aviation fuel needs with renewable aviation fuels in 2050. The EU’s Fit for 55 project also obliges airlines to steadily increase the share of renewable fuel starting in 2025.

However, large-scale production of biofuels is just starting and synthetic fuels are in the test batch phase. However, Manner’s faith in technology holds.

“It’s a long way, tens of years. But it is possible because the technology exists.”

“ “The world would be a much more racist place without air traffic.”

Huge investments require not only time and willpower, but also considerable amounts of money. It will be reflected in the price of flying before long. The price will also be increased by the increase in the EU’s emission rights fees in the future.

“The time of cheap flying is over,” says Manner.

“When the actions I listed to reduce the carbon dioxide emissions of flying are implemented, it will require a lot of money and a lot of investment. Ultimately, those costs are transferred to the price of the plane ticket.”

Manner believes that the price effect will at least partially curb the growth of air travelers.

“There will continue to be a need for experiences, in which case it is more important how to quickly reduce the carbon footprint of flying than perhaps reducing or even banning flying in some way.”

In Manner’s opinion, the idea of ​​air transport is to connect people, nations and cultures quickly and safely. That need has not disappeared anywhere in the world.

“The world would be a much more racist place without air traffic. Aviation connects nations and cultures and increases understanding.”

Manner and Tallqvist, who is following the interview next to him, also want to emphasize how important air travel is to livelihoods from Lapland to the Mediterranean islands.

“This is part of the social and economic good that air transport creates, and which must definitely be taken into account in the overall assessment,” says Manner.

“Air traffic needs to assess what is the part of flying that is truly necessary,” says Topi Manner.

Coming the picture is also clouded by the discussion about the actual emissions of flying. On a global level air traffic’s carbon dioxide emissions are about 2 percent of the emissions caused by human activity. So far, only the amount of fuel consumed is used in the calculation, but other products of combustion during the flight and condensation plumes formed in the air behind the aircraft also affect the climate.

Research doctor at the University of Helsinki Michael Lettenmeier estimated for STT at the beginning of August that the emissions of the current calculation method should be multiplied by three in order to get a real picture of the effects. However, it is difficult to calculate the correct coefficient, and the scientific community does not have a consensus on the matter.

“Currently, there is still no unequivocally agreed science-based method for calculating the warming effect on the climate for those greenhouse gases that are other than carbon dioxide emissions. That’s why, from our point of view, these emissions cannot yet be used as the main indicators of emission reductions,” says Manner.

If a scientific consensus is reached, the new measurement method will be taken into account in the Science Based Targets initiative calculation, to which Finnair is committed, Manner continues.

Continental therefore strongly believes that the technological leaps will reach so far that there would be no need to reduce flying, even though for the time being the amount of air travel is growing faster than emissions cuts. The same view is shared in the aviation industry more widely.

“If you look at the history of mankind over a longer period of time or even the last tens of years, technological advances have solved many things,” says Manner.

“Will states and big goals turn into concrete plans, plans turn into action, and action turns into results.”

What in the future of flying arouses hope and what worries Topi Manner personally?

“Hope is raised by the technological development related to reducing the carbon footprint, and the will power I see in this industry,” Manner repeats.

“The concern is what kind of bottlenecks there are in scaling the technology, whether they will run out of civil engineers and whether there is enough carbon-neutral electrical energy.”