Kai Bickle, 38, worked secretly for months to get her father behind bars. “It hurts my heart to take such extreme action against one’s own father.”

Kai Bickle (left) and Peter Nygård in the Bahamas apparently at Christmas 2005. The image is a screenshot of a family video.­

Pekka Mykkänen HS

17:35 | Updated 18:04

Last in October an American man named When Bickle Nygard officially changed its name Kai Zen Bickleksi. The name change was preceded by torturous months during which she says she held “her own private funeral for a man I thought was my father”.

“And now I was dealing with this monster,” Bickle, 38, says in an interview with HS.