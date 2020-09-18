HS interview The shredding of blunt politicians took a break: Britain’s sharpest satirist, Armando Iannucci, wants to talk next about the people who really matter in our society

London

Does it feel sometimes it seems that the making of politics is the validation of incompetents and the playfulness of blunders?

If not, then you might want to look at something Armando Iannuccin written by a television series such as A piece of politics or Veep. After that, it feels for sure.

In Scotland born Iannucci is one of Britain’s sharpest satirists. He makes powerful shreds.

However, Iannucci’s latest film is surprising. It takes viewers into a world of the past: the novelist Charles Dickensin To 1840s England. Its underlying, published in 1850 David Copperfield novel is a classic growth story and the most autobiographical of Dickens ’novels.

The film, which already premiered Europe last autumn The Life and Deeds of David Copperfield (The Personal History of David Copperfield) has been a great critique in Britain. The film will arrive in Finland on Friday.

Why Dickens?

“I didn’t want to make negative and cynical brexit or Trumpcomedy. I wanted to do something optimistic, a story of community and friendship. They are not talked about in Brexit conversations, ”Iannucci says in an interview with HS.

Dickens fans Iannucci has been around for a long time. The author is fascinated by humanity and multidimensional personalities.

Dickens ’(1812–1870) novels were the entertainment of their time, but they had a strong political sideline. He wrote about poverty, child labor, and the vicious sides of class society.

“At the same time [David Copperfieldin tarina] is also very modern. The characters are tormented by concern for their own status and status: what I look like in the eyes of others, whether I have made the right choices, whether my friends and my spouse are what they should be, ”Iannucci says.

People are also getting richer and poorer. The problems are the same now and 180 years ago.

Modern is also the role of the film. It is, so to speak, color blind. This means that the skin color of the actors doesn’t matter.

“Only in this way can the cast be fully utilized,” Iannucci says.

He is wrong if, for example, black British actors have to go to the United States in search of better roles.

Now the cultural sector has begun to consider the balance between role and visibility more broadly. The impetus has been provided by the Black Lives Matter movement, which intensified at the beginning of the year.

Director Armando Iannucci (left) gives instructions to David Patper’s performer Dev Patel in the filming.­

“It is essential to think about how to experience discrimination in everyday life. Whether prejudices are a constant nuisance. ”

His movies to play the lead role of David Copperfield, Iannucci chose a London-based Indian Dev Patelin. Four years ago, Patel received an Oscar nomination Liontheir role in the film.

“Patel was the only possible actor for me [Copperfieldin] role. Fortunately, he agreed, as there was no contingency plan. She is a great actor with charm and charisma as well as emotional power. ”

Well-known names in the roles have a long slew of others.

Tilda Swinton plays David Copperfield’s aunt Betsey Trotwood, who was initially disappointed in the evil day when David was born a boy rather than a girl. Hugh Laurie plays Mr. Dick, who suffers from mental health problems.­

David Copperfield presents a baby-disappointed aunt Tilda Swinton. As a sticky Uriah Heep sword, one is also familiar from Bond movies Ben Whishaw.

Hugh Laurie is Mr Dick, who in many interpretations is portrayed as a somewhat strange figure.

“In fact, he suffers from mental health problems. Laurie makes her a brutal and honest interpretation. ”

In Copperfield the most important thing for Iannucci is not the story itself, but the characters and language. He wanted to include as many novels and jokes in the novel as possible in the film.

Well-known English actor Hugh Laurie plays Mr. Dick in the film.­

“I don’t assume that [suomalainen katsoja] has read the book, but if it inspires to explore, so great. I hope that the different age groups will find the film and that it will provoke a debate. ”

The actual conversationalist was Iannucci’s previous film Stalin’s death (The Death of Stalin, 2017). In Russia, autumn black comedy was banned just a day before the premiere.

Ben Whishaw, also known from the James Bond films, plays the sticky Uriah Heep. The character created by Charles Dickens has also given its name to an English rock band in the late 1960s.­

“I was disappointed. Some said it’s a good commercial … … but I think it’s silly to try to stop people from seeing the movie in this world time. In Russia, where people can go online to look. ”

Many Soviet persecutors have come to tell Iannucci later about their own or his family’s experiences.

“Many layers of clothes were put to sleep, and a suitcase was placed next to the door as a security. If there was a departure to Siberia at night, at least clothes were included. ”

Coronary pandemic has postponed the distribution of the Copperfield film. It was originally supposed to arrive in Finland in the spring.

Because of the pandemic, there are actually two interviews with Iannucci. Prior to the coronavirus, the instructor met with HS and a small number of international suppliers in Soho, London. In late summer, the news was updated over the phone.

Iannucci finds something good in a pandemic:

“It recognized how important entertainment and creative arts are to people. They increase well-being. ”

When Britain was caught because of the corona, Iannucci wrote on HBO Avenue 5 comedy series. In his spare time, he comforted old favorites: Dickens Papers left over from Pickwick Club novel, Agatha Christie, Graham Greene and John le Carréa.

Iannucci mentions his inspiration George Orwellin.

“And I don’t just mean 1984but his journalism and essays … he is a good help when you have to think clearly, the right neutralizer of the sense of taste. ”

Orwell wrote, among other things, about the new language, that is, how the language is modified for political purposes. Nowadays, this is already commonplace.

And what does Iannucci think of the current style of starting to boycott an artist whose thoughts no longer please him, i.e. the so-called Finnish cancel culture?

“It’s worrying to start fearing opinion formation and just discussing with like-minded people on social media.”

It is essential to try to understand why people think something.

“If you realize it, you can start persuading others to take your own position… Humor has to last. If it does not last, our own principles will not be very solid. ”

Pandemic has made Iannucci think of a professional future as well.

“I wondered what I really want to do, which is really relevant.”

One of the insights of the Corona era has been who are the really important people in society. They include nurses, doctors, merchants, and messengers from transportation companies who continued their normal jobs as others fortified themselves home for telecommuting.

“I want to reflect on their contribution. In the past, they have been completely left out of the discussions. But now the situation is changing. ”

Tilda Swinton (in a white apron) acting as David Copperfield’s Betsey grandmother in a field with donkeys.­